      Powerful cinematic surround sound with deep bass

      Pump up your home entertainment experience with the Philips home cinema system HTB3570. Exposed speakers drivers offering powerful 1000W with double basepipes and immersive 3D Blu-ray Disc playback. See all benefits

        Powerful cinematic surround sound with deep bass

        • HDMI ARC & USB
        • 1000W
        SimplyShare to connect & stream all entertainment wirelessly

        SimplyShare to connect & stream all entertainment wirelessly

        Philips SimplyShare lets you share your music, movies & photos from tablet, smartphone & PCs to your home theater & Blu-ray player. You can stream all entertainment directly from your DLNA-enabled devices or use remote control to access & stream media files from your PC. For the best wireless experience, install the SimplyShare app on your tablet/smartphone. You are now ready to enjoy all your entertainment effortlessly.

        Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD for high fidelity surround sound

        Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD for high fidelity surround sound

        Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential deliver the finest sound from your Blu-ray Discs. Audio reproduced is virtually indistinguishable from the studio master, so you hear what the creators intended for you to hear. Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential complete your high definition entertainment experience.

        Powerful speakers with double basspipes for great sound

        Powerful speakers with double basspipes for great sound

        Powerful speakers with a bass-reflex system and double basspipes enhance the lower frequencies and deliver rock-solid, deep bass sounds. You'll be able to hear the lowest murmur or the deepest roar.

        Full HD 3D Blu-ray for a truly immersive 3D movie experience

        Full HD 3D Blu-ray for a truly immersive 3D movie experience

        Be enthralled by 3D movies in your own living room on a Full HD 3D TV. Active 3D uses the latest generation of fast switching displays for real life depth and realism in full 1080x1920 HD resolution. By watching these images through special glasses with right and left lenses that are timed to open and close in synchrony with alternating images, the full HD 3D viewing experience is created in your home cinema. Premium 3D movie releases on Blu-ray offer a wide, high quality selection of content. Blu-ray also delivers uncompressed surround sound for an unbelievably real audio experience.

        Turn your Smartphone into a remote for Philips AV products

        Turn your Smartphone into a remote for Philips AV products

        The Philips MyRemote app lets you use your smartphone or tablet as a remote to control your Philips AV products that are connected to your home Wi-Fi network, and gives you instant control from anywhere in your home. It also comes with useful functions such as SimplyShare to connect and stream all entertainment wirelessly; and MySound to customize your listening preferences.

        Audio in to enjoy music from iPod/iPhone/MP3 player

        Audio in to enjoy music from iPod/iPhone/MP3 player

        Audio in allows you to easily play your music directly from your iPod/iPhone/iPad, MP3 player, or laptop via a simple connection to your home cinema. Simply connect your audio device to the Audio in jack to enjoy your music with the superior sound quality of the Philips home cinema system.

        HDMI for high definition movies and picture quality

        HDMI for high definition movies and picture quality

        HDMI is a direct digital connection that can carry digital HD video as well as digital multichannel audio. By eliminating the conversion to analog signals it delivers perfect picture and sound quality, completely free from noise. Movies in standard definition can now be enjoyed in true high definition resolution - ensuring more details and more true-to-life pictures.

        EasyLink to control all HDMI CEC devices via a single remote

        EasyLink to control all HDMI CEC devices via a single remote

        EasyLink lets you control multiple devices like DVD players, Blu-ray players, soundbar speaker, Home theater and TV's etc. with one remote. It uses HDMI CEC industry-standard protocol to share functionality between devices through the HDMI cable. With one touch of a button, you can operate all your connected HDMI CEC enabled equipment simultaneously. Functions like standby and play can now be carried out with absolute ease.

        DivX Plus HD Certified for high definition DivX playback

        DivX Plus HD Certified for high definition DivX playback

        DivX Plus HD on your Blu-ray player and/or DVD player offers the latest in DivX technology to let you enjoy HD videos and movies from the Internet direct to your Philips HDTV or PC. DivX Plus HD supports the playback of DivX Plus content (H.264 HD video with high-quality AAC audio in an MKV file container) while also supporting previous versions of DivX video up to 1080p. DivX Plus HD for true HD digital video.

        1000W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

        1000W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • 2 x AAA Batteries
          • Power cord
          • Quick start guide
          • Remote Control
          • Safety & Legal Leaflet
          • Trademarks Sheet
          • World Wide Warranty leaflet
          • User Manual
          • FM antenna

        • Audio Playback

          Compression format
          • AAC
          • FLAC
          • MP3
          • Ogg Vorbis
          • WAV
          • WMA
          • Dolby Digital
          • DTS
          MP3 bit rates
          32 - 320kbps

        • Still Picture Playback

          Compression format
          • GIF
          • JPEG
          • JPEG HD
          • JPEG Progressive
          • PNG
          Picture Enhancement
          • Rotate
          • Zoom

        • Video Playback

          Compression formats
          • AVCHD
          • DivX Plus HD
          • MPEG1
          • MPEG2
          • MPEG4
          • H.264
          • ISO
          • WMV 9

        • Optical Playback Media

          Playable Discs
          • AVCHD
          • BD
          • BD R / BD RE
          • CD
          • CDDA
          • CD-R/CD-RW
          • DVD
          • DVD +R/+RW
          • DVD -R/-RW
          • SVCD
          • VCD

        • File Format

          Audio
          • aac
          • mka
          • mp3
          • wma
          Picture
          • GIF
          • JPEG
          • JPG
          Video
          • avi
          • divx
          • mkv
          • mp4
          • mpeg
          • mpg
          • wmv

        • Connectivity

          Rear Connections
          • Composite video (CVBS) output
          • Digital coaxial in
          • Digital optical in
          • Easy-Fit Speaker Jacks
          • Ethernet
          • HDMI 1.4 output (ARC)
          • Fixed FM Antenna
          • USB (For VOD/BD-LIVE only)
          • AUX in
          Front Connections
          • Audio in
          • Hi-Speed USB

        • Convenience

          EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
          • Audio Return Channel
          • Automatic audio input mapping
          • One touch play
          • One touch standby
          • Remote Control-Passthrough
          • 21:9 format subtitle support
          • Dynamic Lipsync
          • System standby
          HDMI Features
          • 3D
          • Audio Return Channel (ARC)
          • Content Type
          • Deep color

        • Loudspeakers

          Loudspeaker types
          • 1 x Centre speaker
          • 4 x Tallboy speakers
          Center speaker drivers
          1 x 3" Full range woofer
          Center speaker freq range
          150 - 20k  Hz
          Center speaker impedance
          4  ohm
          Drivers per Satellite speaker
          1 x 3" Full range woofer
          Satellite speaker freq range
          150 - 20k  Hz
          Satellite speaker impedance
          4  ohm
          Subwoofer type
          Passive
          Subwoofer driver
          1 x 6.5" woofer
          Subwoofer freq range
          20 - 150  Hz
          Subwoofer impedance
          4  ohm

        • Picture/Display

          Picture enhancement
          • HD (720p, 1080i, 1080p/24fps)
          • Progressive scan
          • Video upscaling

        • Power

          Power consumption
          160  W
          Standby power consumption
          < 0.5 W
          Power supply
          • 220-240V
          • 50Hz

        • Sound

          Total Power RMS @ 30% THD
          1000  W
          Equalizer settings
          • Gaming
          • Movie
          • Music
          • News
          • Original
          Sound Enhancement
          • Night Mode
          • Auto Volume Leveller
          • Double Bass Sound
          • Treble and Bass Control
          Sound System
          • Dolby Digital Plus
          • Dolby True HD
          • DTS-HD Master Audio Essential
          Center speaker output power
          166W
          Satellite speaker output power
          4X166W
          Subwoofer output power
          166W

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Number of Preset Channels
          40
          Tuner Bands
          FM
          RDS
          Station Name

        • Outer Carton

          EAN
          87 12581 69073 1
          Gross weight
          21.66  kg
          Height
          54.7  cm
          Length
          66.9  cm
          Nett weight
          19.84  kg
          Number of consumer packagings
          1
          Tare weight
          1.82  kg
          Width
          40  cm

        • Packaging dimensions

          Depth
          40  cm
          EAN
          87 12581 69073 1
          Gross weight
          21.66  kg
          Height
          54.7  cm
          Nett weight
          19.84  kg
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Carton
          Tare weight
          1.82  kg
          Type of shelf placement
          Laying
          Width
          66.9  cm

        • Dimensions

          Center Speaker (W x H x D)
          223 x 100x 80  mm
          Center Speaker Weight
          0.65  kg
          Centre Speaker cable length
          2  m
          Main Unit (W x H x D)
          435X56.3X286.5  mm
          Main Unit Weight
          2.66  kg
          Subwoofer (W x H x D)
          178 x 303 x 343  mm
          Subwoofer cable length
          3  m
          Subwoofer Weight
          3.67  kg
          Tallboy Speaker (W x D x H)
          247 x 242 x 1090  mm
          Tallboy Speaker Cable length
          10  m
          Tallboy Speaker Weight
          2.66  kg

        • Product dimensions

          Depth
          28  cm
          Height
          5.8  cm
          Weight
          2.64  kg
          Width
          43.5  cm

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • 2 x AAA Batteries
        • Power cord
        • Quick start guide
        • Remote Control
        • Safety & Legal Leaflet
        • Trademarks Sheet
        • World Wide Warranty leaflet
        • User Manual
        • FM antenna

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

            • To check whether Video on Demand is available in your country, please visit www.philips.com/blu-ray.
            • DivX, DivX Certified, and associated logos are trademarks of DivXNetworks, Inc. and are used under license.
            • Dolby and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Inc.

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.