First of all I would like to say that I am familiar with audio equipment as I have a home studio and have moderate understanding of this equipment When I first saw this soundbar, I thought that it would give my tv some better sound than through the awful internal speakers. The set up is very simple and the subwoofer is fairly small. When I turned on the system I was very surprised at the quality of the sound. I personally turn the treble up on max and adjust the bass to my preference as this little bar produces a lot of low frewquencies and the sub bass is very good. The high frequencies are clear and accurate and the mid frequencies are very good too. Though adjusting the treble can make the mids more powerful is entirely up to the user. The bass is very clear and not overpowering. Tuning the frequencies is essential as some people will not be satisfied with out of the box sound. I compared these to my HS7 studio monitor speakers and minus the sound field, the clarity is very close. You have to stand directly in front of the bar as it does not throw sound out around the room. It is not designed for that. The stereo sound of it is very good and is good to listen back to game consoles and movies. Even plugging in mp3 players is a good experience and this has plenty of ports to satisfy almost everyone. The only port it lacks, is the apple socket The remote isn't very notable however, it is very low profile and the buttons can be awkward to press. But it is very good in terms of the range of the frequency adjustments This soundbar favours quality over volume and although it can go pretty loud, it's more suitable for mid volumes as it does the films I watch justice and the games very much so too Overall, it is a brilliant soundbar but it is not designed to be a room filler of sound. It does its job very well and is reccomended