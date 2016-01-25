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Discontinued

Soundbar speaker

HTL2160/F7

3.2

| (39) Reviews

Powerful sound for any TV

Fill your home with superb Bluetooth wireless music. In addition to TV & home theater, it also boosts your gaming console and MP3 player. So start enjoying top-quality Virtual Surround Sound movies and music now.

See all benefits

with subwoofer

Powerful sound for any TV

  • Virtual surround

  • External subwoofer

  • Opt, Coax, Aux in, Audio in

  • Bluetooth®

External subwoofer adds thrill to the action

External subwoofer adds thrill to the action

Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both stable and energy efficient. The technology allows for easy wireless connection to other Bluetooth devices, so you can play your favorite music from any smartphone, tablet or laptop, including the iPod or iPhone with a Bluetooth-enabled speaker.

Works with TVs, BD/DVD players, gaming consoles, MP3 players

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.2

of 5

39

Reviews

25/01/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent soundbar

First of all I would like to say that I am familiar with audio equipment as I have a home studio and have moderate understanding of this equipment When I first saw this soundbar, I thought that it would give my tv some better sound than through the awful internal speakers. The set up is very simple and the subwoofer is fairly small. When I turned on the system I was very surprised at the quality of the sound. I personally turn the treble up on max and adjust the bass to my preference as this little bar produces a lot of low frewquencies and the sub bass is very good. The high frequencies are clear and accurate and the mid frequencies are very good too. Though adjusting the treble can make the mids more powerful is entirely up to the user. The bass is very clear and not overpowering. Tuning the frequencies is essential as some people will not be satisfied with out of the box sound. I compared these to my HS7 studio monitor speakers and minus the sound field, the clarity is very close. You have to stand directly in front of the bar as it does not throw sound out around the room. It is not designed for that. The stereo sound of it is very good and is good to listen back to game consoles and movies. Even plugging in mp3 players is a good experience and this has plenty of ports to satisfy almost everyone. The only port it lacks, is the apple socket The remote isn't very notable however, it is very low profile and the buttons can be awkward to press. But it is very good in terms of the range of the frequency adjustments This soundbar favours quality over volume and although it can go pretty loud, it's more suitable for mid volumes as it does the films I watch justice and the games very much so too Overall, it is a brilliant soundbar but it is not designed to be a room filler of sound. It does its job very well and is reccomended

This review was made for HTL2160 Soundbar speaker

This review was made for HTL2160 Soundbar speaker

26/06/2014

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

great product

This soundbar is great, easy to use, good sound and quite bassey. The only thing that spoils it is the remote its a cheap and nasty little thing that doesn't work very well.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTL2160 Soundbar speaker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTL2160 Soundbar speaker

04/05/2014

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

This product has great features

Cinematic,Powerful sound bar,from philips. Easy to use.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTL2160 Soundbar speaker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTL2160 Soundbar speaker

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