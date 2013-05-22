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2 year warranty
7-day return
All series
Soundbar speaker
Discontinued
Support
HTL2160/F7
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Firmware History
Quick start guide
Localized commercial leaflet
All (2)
How many files/folders can be read when using USB-direct?
How to connect my Philips soundbar with my MP3 player?
How do I connect my Philips Sound Bar using analog audio cables?