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2 year warranty

7-day return

All series

Soundbar speaker

Discontinued

Support

Soundbar speaker

HTL2160/F7

Soundbar speaker

Discontinued

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Software & drivers

Firmware History

  • version: MPEG v14NS
  • PDF file, 12.1 kB
  • 22 May 2013

Manuals & Documentation

Quick start guide

  • PDF file, 1.4 MB
  • 21 July 2026

Localized commercial leaflet

  • PDF file, 1.2 MB
  • 21 July 2026

Frequently Asked Questions

Troubleshooting