Other items in the box
- 2 x AAA Batteries
- FM antenna
- HDMI cable
- Power cord
- Quick start guide
- Remote Control
- Safety & Legal Leaflet
- Trademarks Sheet
- World Wide Warranty leaflet
Enjoy powerful home cinema with 3D Angled Speakers
Maximize your home cinema sound experience with dynamic 3Directional Angled Speakers! Play all your favorite entertainment content including 3D Blu-ray on this innovative Philips 5000 series home theater system See all benefits
Enjoy powerful home cinema with 3D Angled Speakers
Maximize your home cinema sound experience with dynamic 3Directional Angled Speakers! Play all your favorite entertainment content including 3D Blu-ray on this innovative Philips 5000 series home theater system See all benefits
5.1 Home theater
3D Angled Speakers feature angled drivers to deliver sound not only towards the front but also to the sides, creating a wider sweet spot so you can enjoy more immersive and cinematic surround sound.
Wireless rear speakers give you scalability and mobility in speaker placement. Developed using interference-free technology, wireless speakers provide full surround sound without unsightly wire connections.
Be enthralled by 3D movies in your own living room on a Full HD 3D TV. Active 3D uses the latest generation of fast switching displays for real life depth and realism in full 1080x1920 HD resolution. By watching these images through special glasses with right and left lenses that are timed to open and close in synchrony with alternating images, the full HD 3D viewing experience is created in your home cinema. Premium 3D movie releases on Blu-ray offer a wide, high quality selection of content. Blu-ray also delivers uncompressed surround sound for an unbelievably real audio experience.
Philips home theater systems with Smart TV offer you an array of enhanced features, including Net TV, DLNA and MyRemote. Net TV brings a wide range of online information and entertainment to your TV. Simply select Net TV in the Home Menu and to start browsing for services like, video-on-demand stores* for the latest releases in HD, and Catch-up TV. With DLNA, you can access photos, music and movies stored on your PC from the comfort of your couch. Can't find the remote control? Simply use your smart phone or tablet PC to control your home theater via the Philips MyRemote app.
Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential deliver the finest sound from your Blu-ray Discs. Audio reproduced is virtually indistinguishable from the studio master, so you hear what the creators intended for you to hear. Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential complete your high definition entertainment experience.
DoubleBASS ensures you hear even the deepest bass tones from compact-sized subwoofers. It captures low frequencies and recreates them in the audible range of the subwoofer - delivering sound with more boom and panache, and ensuring you a full, uncompromised listening experience.
Touch controls allow you to control the volume as well as other playback options by simply pressing the touch sensitive controls on the main unit.
