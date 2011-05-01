  • Free Delivery Islandwide

      Feel the emotions of a live performance

      This Philips MCI900/12 Streamium Wi-Fi component Hi-Fi system with SoundSphere speakers, for sound so natural you’ll think the artists were performing in front of you.160GB HDD, Internet radio, color display and easy navigation.

      Wi-Fi component Hi-Fi system

      Feel the emotions of a live performance

      This Philips MCI900/12 Streamium Wi-Fi component Hi-Fi system with SoundSphere speakers, for sound so natural you’ll think the artists were performing in front of you.160GB HDD, Internet radio, color display and easy navigation.

        Feel the emotions of a live performance

        Obsessed with sound

        SoundSphere for natural, deeper and wider sound impression

        SoundSphere for natural, deeper and wider sound impression

        Bask in the glory and energy of music as SoundSphere gives you each note as the artist intended. Delivering clear and natural audio, SoundSphere creates a sound impression that is deeper and wider. The result is life-like audio that will make you believe the artists are performing before you. Each SoundSphere speaker features a tweeter that hangs above the speaker box. The tweeter is able to emit sound more clearly and in all directions. Precise audio crossover engineering and careful positioning of the woofer to embrace the tweeter ensures minimized interference and even more natural sound.

        Aluminum speakers for fidelity sound from optimal rigidity

        Aluminum speakers for fidelity sound from optimal rigidity

        Let nature bring you its best. Natural materials have proven themselves unbeatable as acoustic building components. Speakers made with aluminum are more rigid, forming a more ideal enclosure that naturally impedes vibrations, optimzes soundwave propagation and produces more fidelity sound. The result is gorgeous looking speakers that give you sound that stays true to the original recording.

        FullSound enriches your music with fuller bass and clarity

        FullSound enriches your music with fuller bass and clarity

        Philips' innovative FullSound technology faithfully restores sonic details to compressed music, dramatically enriching and enhancing it, so you can experience music without any distortion. Based on an audio post-processing algorithm, FullSound combines Philips' renowned expertise in music reproduction with the power of the latest generation Digital Signal Processor (DSP). The result is fuller bass with more depth and impact, boosted voice and instrument clarity, and rich detail. Rediscover your compressed music in true-to-life sound that will touch your soul and move your feet.

        Gold-plated speaker connector for finest signal transmission

        Gold-plated speaker connector for finest signal transmission

        The Gold-plated speaker connector ensures better audio signal transmission compared to traditional click-fit connections. It also minimizes the electrical signal loss from the amplifier to the speaker box, resulting in sound reproduction that's as close to reality as possible.

        Thousands of free Internet Radio Stations

        Thousands of free Internet Radio Stations

        Streamium comes with thousands of free Internet radio stations. Now you can stay abreast of all kind of music worldwide. Connect your Streamium to the Internet and listen to your favorite online programs on your audio system without having to turn on your PC.

        160GB hard disk to store up to 2000 music albums

        160GB hard disk to store up to 2000 music albums

        The 160GB hard disk of this Philips sound system provides a very large capacity for you to store your PC/MAC digital music files, easily holding up to 2000 music albums. Space saving, smart music collection management, easy access and all in one place.

        2x50W RMS Hi-Fi sound with Class "D" Digital Amplifier

        2x50W RMS Hi-Fi sound with Class "D" Digital Amplifier

        Fill a room with your favorite music with the 2x50W RMS music output power and Class "D" Digital Amplifier. The Amplifier takes an analog signal, converts it into a digital signal and then amplifies it. The signal then enters a demodulation filter to produce the final result. The amplified digital output delivers all the advantages of digital audio, including improved sound quality. The Amplifier also has more than 90% efficiency compared to a traditional AB amplifier. This high efficiency translates into a powerful amplifier with a small footprint.

        Wirelessly stream or transfer your PC/ MAC music and photos

        Wirelessly stream or transfer your PC/ MAC music and photos

        Your PC/ MAC is filled with music that you can now conveniently stream onto your Philips audio device – without messy cables. Share your favorite songs with others at a party, or simply enjoy them at the comfort of your home. Better yet, transfer and store your music onto the device’s hard disk and enjoy your collection anytime, even when your PC/ MAC is not available. Do the same for your photo collections, and view them at leisure while you listen to music. Unlock your PC/ MAC treasures with the convenience of wireless streaming.

        Colorful LCD display for convenient control

        Colorful LCD display for convenient control

        Enliven your listening experience with a vivid full color LCD, and enjoy easy and convenient control of all your music. As you listen to your favorite songs, album art shows up on-screen, adding life and sparkle to songs. Track selection becomes a breeze as the multi-line LCD shows you songs sorted by genre, artist or album.

        Play DVD, DivX ®, MP3, Non-DRM AAC, WMA, FLAC, OGG and JPG

        Play DVD, DivX ®, MP3, Non-DRM AAC, WMA, FLAC, OGG and JPG

        Play DVD, DivX ®, MP3, Non-DRM AAC, WMA, FLAC, OGG and JPG.

        HDMI 1080p upscales to high definition for sharper pictures

        HDMI 1080p upscales to high definition for sharper pictures

        High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) is a direct digital connection that carries digital high definition resolution video as well as digital multi-channel audio. By eliminating the conversion to analog signals, HDMI delivers perfect picture and sound quality that's completely free from noise.

        • Sound

          Equalizer settings
          Neutral
          Sound Enhancement
          • Treble and Bass Control
          • Class "D" Digital Amplifier
          Volume Control
          up/down
          Output Power
          2x50W RMS

        • Loudspeakers

          Main Speaker
          • SoundSphere
          • 2 way
          • Speaker grilles detachable

        • Storage Media

          Hard Disk Capacity
          160  GB
          Type
          USB HDD (External)

        • Audio Playback

          Compression format
          • MP3
          • WMA
          • non DRM AAC (m4A)
          • eAAC+
          • FLAC
          • Ogg Vorbis
          Playback Media
          • CD
          • CD-R
          • CD-RW
          • MP3-CD
          • WMA-CD
          • USB flash drive
          Loader Type
          • Tray
          • Motorised
          Sample frequencies
          8-48 kHz (MP3)
          PC Link playback mode
          • MP3 streaming via network
          • Wi-Fi wireless connection
          USB Direct Modes
          • Play/Pause
          • Previous/Next
          • Repeat
          • Shuffle
          • Stop
          Disc Playback Modes
          • Fast Forward/Backward
          • Next/Previous Track Search
          • Repeat Play
          • Shuffle Play
          Hard Disk Playback Mode
          • Album
          • All tracks
          • Genre
          • Playlist
          • Same Artist
          • Same Genre
          ID3-tag support
          Yes
          Internet Radio
          Yes
          MP3 bit rates
          8-320kpbs and VBR
          WMA bit rates
          up to 192kpbs, CBR/VBR

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Auto digital tuning
          Yes
          RDS
          • Program Type
          • Radio Text
          • RDS Clock Set
          • Station Name
          Tuner Bands
          FM Stereo
          Tuner Enhancements
          Auto Store

        • Picture/Display

          Picture enhancement
          • Video upsampling
          • Video upscaling
          • High Def (720p, 1080i, 1080p)

        • Video Playback

          Disc Playback Modes
          • A-B Repeat
          • Angle
          • Disc Menu
          • Fast Backward
          • Fast Forward
          • OSD
          • Resume Playback from Stop
          • Slow Motion
          • Zoom
          Playback Media
          • DivX
          • DVD+R/+RW
          • DVD-R/-RW
          • DVD-Video
          • Picture CD
          • Video CD/SVCD

        • Still Picture Playback

          On-device display
          • JPEG from USB
          • Streaming from PC
          Playback Media
          Picture CD to TV
          Picture Compression Format
          JPEG

        • Connectivity

          Other connections
          • Ethernet
          • Digital audio coaxial out
          Headphone
          3.5 mm
          Wireless connections
          • Wireless LAN(802.11g)
          • Wireless LAN(802.11b)
          • Wireless LAN (802.11n)
          Wireless Universal Plug & Play
          • UPnP client
          • UPnP server
          LAN wired
          Ethernet (RJ 45) 1x
          Encryption / security
          • WEP 128 bit
          • WEP 64 bit
          • WPA
          • WPS-PBC
          • WPS-PIN
          • WPA2
          Antenna
          FM Dipole
          Audio Connections
          • Analogue Audio In (L/R)
          • Analogue Audio Out (L/R)
          USB
          USB host
          Video Output - Analog
          • Component Y Pb Pr (cinch)
          • Composite CVBS (yellow cinch)
          Video Output - Digital
          HDMI

        • Convenience

          Display Type
          LCD
          Backlight color
          White
          On-Screen Display languages
          • English
          • Dutch
          • French
          • German
          • Italian
          • Spanish
          • Portuguese
          • Swedish
          Eco Power Standby
          1 watt
          Headphone jack
          Yes
          Clock
          • On main display
          • Internet time
          Alarms
          • Buzzer Alarm
          • CD Alarm
          • Radio Alarm
          • Sleep timer
          • HDD alarm
          Display Enhancements
          Brightness Control
          Indications
          DIM mode

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • AC Power Cord
          • Composite video cable (Y)
          • FM antenna
          • World Wide Warranty leaflet
          Batteries
          2x AAA
          Quick start guide
          English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Dutch, Norwegian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Danish, Russian
          Remote control
          1-way Remote
          User Manual
          English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Dutch, Norwegian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Danish, Russian (in HDD)

        • Dimensions

          Main speaker depth
          202  mm
          Main Speaker height
          354  mm
          Main speaker width
          175  mm
          Set Depth
          251  mm
          Set Height
          202  mm
          Set weight
          12.50  kg
          Set Width
          251  mm

        • Power

          Power supply
          • 50Hz
          • 200-240 V

        Other items in the box

        • AC Power Cord
        • Composite video cable (Y)
        • FM antenna
        • World Wide Warranty leaflet

            • Napster is available only in Germany and the United Kingdom.

