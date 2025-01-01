2 year warranty
Discontinued
MCM149/98
Obsessed with sound
Appreciate fantastic sound from the truly compact and stylish Philips micro hi-fi system. Enjoy your favorite MP3-CD music richly enhanced by powerful Dynamic Bass Boost.
Compact design
MP3-CD and tape playback
Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.
Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.
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