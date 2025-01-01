2 year warranty
Discontinued
MCM277/98
Obsessed with sound
Trendy and progressive, unique innovation and style appeals to you. The vividly and chic Philips micro system with dynamic sound performance, is packed in a sleek design with MP3/WMA-CD & USB Direct playback that can also be wall mounted.
wall-mountable
With the USB Direct mode, simply plug in your USB device to the USB port on your Philips device and your digital music will be played directly from the Philips device.
Audio compression technology allows large digital music files to be reduced up to 10 times in size without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 or WMA are two of the compression formats that let you enjoy a world of digital music on your Philips player. Download MP3 or WMA songs from authorized music sites on the Internet or create your own MP3 or WMA music files by ripping your audio CDs and transferring them onto your player.
Line-in connection allows you to play your music on other device with the Philips player, just simply connect the player to the Line-out or Audio-out, or to connect the headphone jack of other media players such as CD or DVD player, VCR and MP3 player.
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