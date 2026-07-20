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2 year warranty
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Micro Hi-Fi System
Discontinued
Support
MCM279/12
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User manual
Cannot record radio on USB on my Philips system
Disc file cannot be recorded to my USB device
My Philips device does not recognize files on USB
My player does not display all information of MP3 files
Sound stutters during CD playback of my Philips device