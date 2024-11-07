Search terms
NA342/09
See the sizzle, taste the variety
Go beyond frying with 16 functions, from quick baking to hours of stewing. Delicious, all-homemade meals in a few easy steps. And through the stylish window, you can see when everything is perfectly prepared, crispy and tender.See all benefits
Airfryer 7.2L
Patented RapidAir Plus Technology with unique star-shaped design circulates hot air around and through the food with faster airflow, ensuring even cooking inside and out for delicious homemade meals in 30% less time*
No more guessing. Watch while you cook and see when it's done to perfection. Designed to keep you cooking in style.
83% of our consumers find that chicken drumsticks cooked in the Philips Airfryer 3000 Series taste better than those cooked in an oven.******
Up to 40% of excess fat drips away for healthier meals with full flavor***. The basket keeps food separate from the fat collected in the pan as it cooks.
Over 10,000 delicious recipes tailored to your Airfryer, with easy step-by-step instructions.****
Choose from 16 cooking functions from baking and grilling to defrosting and reheating. Settings go as low as 40℃ and as long as 24 hours for dehydrating and fermentation, too.
Enough capacity for your all family meals. Holds up to 1400 grams of veggies; 10 chicken drumsticks; 6 pieces of salmon or 9 muffins.
Easy to use touchscreen that has 12 presets to choose from: frozen fries, fresh fries, chicken drumsticks, meat, fish, breakfast, vegetables, muffins, vegan, dehydrated fruits, keep warm and a favourite button that you can save your own preset.
Cook up to 50% faster and save up to 70% energy when cooking with Philips Airfryer compared to your oven.*****
Philips Airfryers have a non-stick coating and dishwasher-safe removable parts, so you can spend less time cleaning and more time enjoying your favorite meals
