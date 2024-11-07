  • Free Delivery Islandwide

      3000 Series Airfryer 7.2L

      NA342/09

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      See the sizzle, taste the variety

      Go beyond frying with 16 functions, from quick baking to hours of stewing. Delicious, all-homemade meals in a few easy steps. And through the stylish window, you can see when everything is perfectly prepared, crispy and tender.

      See the sizzle, taste the variety

      Crispy, tender and evenly cooked every time

      • Cooking window
      • RapidAir Plus Technology
      • 16 cooking functions in 1
      • Time and energy saving
      Fast, even cooking with RapidAir Plus Technology

      Fast, even cooking with RapidAir Plus Technology

      Patented RapidAir Plus Technology with unique star-shaped design circulates hot air around and through the food with faster airflow, ensuring even cooking inside and out for delicious homemade meals in 30% less time*

      Stylish cooking window to keep an eye on your food

      Stylish cooking window to keep an eye on your food

      No more guessing. Watch while you cook and see when it's done to perfection. Designed to keep you cooking in style.

      Don’t compromise on taste

      Don’t compromise on taste

      83% of our consumers find that chicken drumsticks cooked in the Philips Airfryer 3000 Series taste better than those cooked in an oven.******

      Extract fat and leave it behind with the unique basket

      Extract fat and leave it behind with the unique basket

      Up to 40% of excess fat drips away for healthier meals with full flavor***. The basket keeps food separate from the fat collected in the pan as it cooks.

      Endless inspiration with HomeID app

      Endless inspiration with HomeID app

      Over 10,000 delicious recipes tailored to your Airfryer, with easy step-by-step instructions.****

      Go beyond airfrying for 16 ways of cooking at your fingertips

      Go beyond airfrying for 16 ways of cooking at your fingertips

      Choose from 16 cooking functions from baking and grilling to defrosting and reheating. Settings go as low as 40℃ and as long as 24 hours for dehydrating and fermentation, too.

      7.2L capacity for full family meals

      7.2L capacity for full family meals

      Enough capacity for your all family meals. Holds up to 1400 grams of veggies; 10 chicken drumsticks; 6 pieces of salmon or 9 muffins.

      Touchscreen for effortless control

      Touchscreen for effortless control

      Easy to use touchscreen that has 12 presets to choose from: frozen fries, fresh fries, chicken drumsticks, meat, fish, breakfast, vegetables, muffins, vegan, dehydrated fruits, keep warm and a favourite button that you can save your own preset.

      Save time and energy

      Save time and energy

      Cook up to 50% faster and save up to 70% energy when cooking with Philips Airfryer compared to your oven.*****

      Easy cleanup

      Easy cleanup

      Philips Airfryers have a non-stick coating and dishwasher-safe removable parts, so you can spend less time cleaning and more time enjoying your favorite meals

      Technical Specifications

      • General Specification

        Capacity Basket
        7.2 l

      • Country of Origin

        Produced In
        China

      • Technical Specifications

        Power
        2000
        Voltage
        220-240
        Frequency
        50
        Number in pack
        1
        Battery Product
        No

      • General Specification

        Primary Material
        Plastic
        Secondary Material
        Metal
        Capacity
        7.2 L
        Heat-resistant
        Yes
        Non-slip feet
        Yes
        Transparent lid
        Yes
        Interface
        Digital
        Cord length
        1 m
        Cord storage
        Yes
        Keep warm function
        Yes
        Programs
        12
        Number of baskets
        1
        Removable basket
        Yes
        Timer
        Yes
        Remote control
        No
        Technology
        RapidAir Plus
        Integrated on /off switch
        Yes
        Automatic shut-off
        Yes
        Adjustable thermostat
        Yes
        Power light
        Yes
        Cool-touch handgrips
        Yes
        Dishwasher safe
        Yes
        Temperature indicator
        Yes
        Coolwall enclosure
        Yes
        Maximum temperature
        200°C
        Included Accessories 1
        N/a
        Related Accessories 1
        Grill set
        Related Accessories 2
        Breakfast set
        Related Accessories 3
        2-layer cooking set
        Non-stick coating
        Yes
        Warranty
        2 Years
        Single or dual basket
        Single basket
        Connectivity
        No

      • Weight and Dimensions

        Product Length
        453
        Product Width
        333
        Product Height
        303.5
        Product Weight
        5.9 kg
        Product Dimension
        453x333x303.5 mm
        Package Length
        406
        Package Width
        406
        Package Height
        406
        Package Weight
        7.7 kg
        Package Dimension
        406x406x406 mm

      • Durability

        Case
        Sustainable package
        Manual
        100% recyclable

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity
        7.2L

      • *Compared to homemade fries cooked in a conventional deep fat fryer
      • **vs Philips Airfryers with RapidAir Technology
      • ***Chicken leg: up to 40% less fat vs raw
      • ****Number of recipes may vary per country
      • *****Percentages based on internal lab measurement with Philips Airfryers; cooking one chicken breast (AF setting 160C no preheat) or salmon filet (AF setting 200C, no preheat) vs. using an A class oven. Exact percentages might vary per product.
      • ******MetrixLab test with 30 existing Philips 3000 Series Airfryer users, July 2024

