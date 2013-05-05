Clean Shave for confidence
The philips PQ206 electric shaver combines the close cut shaving system with independently floating heads. You can be confident you will look your best every day
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Suggested retail price: $35.00
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Clean Shave for confidence Battery powered Convenient to carry comfortably close
imported shaving head gives you comfortably close shaving experience
Follow the curves of your face
Align the razor sharp blades of the Philips shaver closer to your skin for exceptional closeness; the independently floating heads follow the curves of your face.
Self-sharpening blades
Self-sharpening blades give long lasting for up to two years.
Cordless 2AA battery shaver
Up to 60 minutes cordless shave
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Accessories
Maintenance
Cleaning brush
Protective cap
Power
Battery type
AA
Service
2-year guarantee
Yes Replacement head for China
Replace within 2 yrs with HQ4+ Replacement head outside China
Replace within 2 yrs with HQ56
Shaving Performance
Shaving system
CloseCut
Imported from Europe Contour following
Individual floating heads
Ease of use
Charging
Battery operation
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