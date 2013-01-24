Home
    Electric shaver

    PQ206/18
    Clean Shave for confidence
      Electric shaver

      PQ206/18
      Clean Shave for confidence

      The philips PQ206 electric shaver combines the close cut shaving system with independently floating heads. You can be confident you will look your best every day See all benefits

      Electric shaver

      Electric shaver

        Electric shaver

        Clean Shave for confidence

        • Battery powered
        • Convenient to carry
        comfortably close

        comfortably close

        imported shaving head gives you comfortably close shaving experience

        Follow the curves of your face

        Follow the curves of your face

        Align the razor sharp blades of the Philips shaver closer to your skin for exceptional closeness; the independently floating heads follow the curves of your face.

        Self-sharpening blades

        Self-sharpening blades

        Self-sharpening blades give long lasting for up to two years.

        Cordless 2AA battery shaver

        Cordless 2AA battery shaver

        Up to 60 minutes cordless shave

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Maintenance
          • Cleaning brush
          • Protective cap

        • Ease of use

          Charging
          Battery operation

        • Service

          Replacement head for China
          Replace within 2 yrs with HQ4+
          Replacement head outside China
          Replace within 2 yrs with HQ56
          2-year guarantee
          Yes

        • Shaving Performance

          Contour following
          Individual floating heads
          Shaving system
          • CloseCut
          • Imported from Europe

        • Power

          Battery type
          AA

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

