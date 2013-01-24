Search terms
Renew for better results
To maintain the maximum performance from your Philips shaver, replace your shaving heads every 2 years.
The low-friction SkinGlide shaving surface of the electric shaver slides smoothly along your skin for a close easy shave.
The Aquatec wet & dry seal of the electric shaver lets you choose how you prefer to shave. You can get a comfortable dry shave or a refreshing wet shave using a shaving gel or foam for extra skin comfort.
GyroFlex 2D contour-following system of the shaver adjusts easily to the curves of your face, minimizing pressure and irritation for a close shave.
The dual blade system built into the Philips electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level for a closer shave.
Easily renew your shaving unit using our click off, click on system.