  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Free delivery on orders over $100

Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Shaving unit

    RQ11
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Renew for better results Renew for better results Renew for better results
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause

      Shaving unit

      RQ11
      Overall Rating / 5

      Renew for better results

      To maintain the maximum performance from your Philips shaver, replace your shaving heads every 2 years.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Shaving unit

      Renew for better results

      To maintain the maximum performance from your Philips shaver, replace your shaving heads every 2 years.

      Renew for better results

      To maintain the maximum performance from your Philips shaver, replace your shaving heads every 2 years.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Shaving unit

      Renew for better results

      To maintain the maximum performance from your Philips shaver, replace your shaving heads every 2 years.

      Similar products

      See all Replacement heads

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Shaving unit

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Renew for better results

        Smooth, low-friction SkinGlide to minimize irritation

        Smooth, low-friction SkinGlide to minimize irritation

        The low-friction SkinGlide shaving surface of the electric shaver slides smoothly along your skin for a close easy shave.

        Aquatec seal for comfortable dry & refreshing wet shaves

        Aquatec seal for comfortable dry & refreshing wet shaves

        The Aquatec wet & dry seal of the electric shaver lets you choose how you prefer to shave. You can get a comfortable dry shave or a refreshing wet shave using a shaving gel or foam for extra skin comfort.

        GyroFlex 2D system adjusts easily to the curve

        GyroFlex 2D system adjusts easily to the curve

        GyroFlex 2D contour-following system of the shaver adjusts easily to the curves of your face, minimizing pressure and irritation for a close shave.

        Shavers with Super Lift&Cut Action

        Shavers with Super Lift&Cut Action

        The dual blade system built into the Philips electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level for a closer shave.

        Easy click off, click on

        Easily renew your shaving unit using our click off, click on system.

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving system

          Shaving unit
          1

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns
            About Philips
            Contact us