      Invigorate and maintain your skin's natural youthful look with VisaCare's Dual Action Air Lift & Exfoliation system. Massages the skin, encouraging blood circulation, while removing dead skin cells, allowing for natural cell renewal. See all benefits

        Firmer feeling, more youthful looking skin

        with Philips VisaCare Microdermabrasion System

        • Skin resurfacing treatment
        • with Sensitive and Normal tip
        Skin is more radiant, feels smoother and firmer in 4-6 weeks

        Skin is more radiant, feels smoother and firmer in 4-6 weeks

        93% of women tested reported instantly smoother feeling skin. 84% agree their skin looks more radiant, 84% noticed their skin looks healthier*.

        DualAction Air Lift & Exfoliation System

        DualAction Air Lift & Exfoliation System

        Massages the skin, encouraging blood circulation, while removing dead skin cells, allowing for natural cell renewal.

        The Air Lift System gently stimulates microcirculation

        The Air Lift System gently stimulates microcirculation

        The vacuum massage intensively stimulates microcirculation. Skin is gently lifted and streched, massaging its deeper layers. Blood flow increases, bringing oxgen and nutrients to the surface. For a revitalized look. VisaCare is designed to be in the sweetspot of stretch required to stimulate collagen and elastin production. For a firmer feel in 4-6 weeks time.

        The exfoliating tip stimulates the cell renewal process

        The exfoliating tip stimulates the cell renewal process

        The exfoliating tip gently removes part of the stratum corneum (the upper layer of the skin) and thickens the epidermis (the second layer of the skin) unveiling skin that feels smoother and looks radiant. It gently nudges away roughness and flakiness more effectively and controlled than manually possible. Skin is stimulated to renew cells. For a firmer feel in 4-6 weeks time.

        Suitable for all skin types

        Suitable for all skin types

        VisaCare’s gentleness is clinically proven. The device includes two tips (sensitive and normal) addressing different levels of skin sensitvity. Philips skincare experts are at your disposal to guide you in achieving the best results.

        5 minute treatment only, twice a week

        5 minute treatment only, twice a week

        Achieve immediate results with only 5 minutes treatment twice a week. With a smooth and healthy glow!

        Cordless usage

        Cordless usage

        VisaCare's unique cordless design allows you to enjoy your treatment in the most comfortable way.

        Charge overnight for 3 weeks of use

        Charge overnight for 3 weeks of use

        Charge your VisaCare in the elegant charging stand and enjoy 3 weeks of treatment without the need to plug the device.

        For a more youthful looking skin

        Philips VisaCare Microdermabrasion stimulates the resurfacing process of the skin for smoother, firmer feeling, visibly radiant skin.

        Developed with expert scientists and dermatologists

        Philips VisaCare uses microdermabrasion technology commonly used in professional beauty salons. Philips has adapted this technology for safe use in the comfort of your own home. Philips VisaCare has been developed in collaboration with expert scientists and dermatologists.

        Salon technology, for safe use in your own home

        Salon technology, for safe use in your own home.

        Technical Specifications

        • Benefits

          Dead skin cells removal
          thanks to the exfoliating tip
          Epidermal thickening
          driven by abrasive system
          Stimulated microcirculation
          lead by Air Lift System™
          Skincare creams
          • better absorbed
          • experienced by 87% of users

        • Ease of use

          Customized tips
          Normal and sensitive skin
          Cordless
          up to 6 uses without charging
          Battery indicator
          illuminated icon
          Easy handling
          Ergonomic and elegant design
          Exclusive and convenient stand
          charging and storing stand

        • Application areas

          Face and neck
          Yes

        • Items included

          Customized tips
          Normal and sensitive skin
          Instructions for use
          Full user manual
          Exclusive and convenient stand
          charging and storing stand
          Power adapter
          100 - 240 V adapter
          Storage pouch
          For storage and travel
          Cleaning brush
          To clean VisaCare tips

        • Power

          Charging time
          8 hours
          Power system
          Rechargeable battery
          Running time
          6 uses of 5 minutes each
          Voltage
          100-240 V

        • Service

          Warranty
          2-year limited warranty

            • Independent test results on 75 consumers at 4 weeks treatment, UK 2014

