    Philips Avent

    Natural PA Newborn Starter Set

    SCD212/00
    Avent
    The most natural way to bottle feed
      Philips Avent Natural PA Newborn Starter Set

      SCD212/00
      The most natural way to bottle feed

      A handy collection including 4 Natural Smooth PA bottles (2x 4oz and 2x 9oz) and a bottle and teat brush. The bottles make feeding more natural, for easily combining breast and bottle feeding.

        The most natural way to bottle feed

        Easy to combine with breastfeeding

        • Natural
        • Newborn Starter Set
        Natural latch on due to the wide breast shaped teat

        Natural latch on due to the wide breast shaped teat

        The wide breast shaped teat promotes natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy to combine breast and bottle feeding.

        Skin-soft teat designed for a natural feed

        Skin-soft teat designed for a natural feed

        The skin-soft nipple material closely resembles the feeling of the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.

        Flexible spiral design combined with comfort petals

        Flexible spiral design combined with comfort petals

        The spiral design combined with our comfort petals inside the nipple increases softness and the flexibility allowing natural tongue movement without nipple collapse. Designed to give your baby a more comfortable and content feeding.

        Unique anti-colic valve technology

        Unique anti-colic valve technology

        Reduces fussing and discomfort by venting air away from baby's tummy.

        Bottle brush with curved brush head for easy cleaning

        Bottle brush with curved brush head for easy cleaning

        Specially curved brush head and molded handle-tip reach the corners of all wide neck bottles, nipples and feeding products for thorough cleaning.

        Simple to use and clean, quick and easy assembly

        Simple to use and clean, quick and easy assembly

        Wide bottle neck makes filling and cleaning easy. Only a few parts for quick and simple assembly.

        Ergonomic shape for easy holding

        Ergonomic shape for easy holding

        Due to the unique shape, the bottle is easy to hold and grip in any direction for maximum comfort, even for baby's tiny hands.

        Compatible with Philips Avent range

        Compatible with Philips Avent range

        The Philips Avent Natural PA bottle is compatible with most of the Philips Avent range.

        Different teat flow rates available in the range

        Different teat flow rates available in the range

        The Philips Avent range offers different teats for every development stage of your baby. With different teat softness, flexibility and design and with increasing flow rates that keep up with your baby’s growth and development. Remember that age indications are approximate as babies develop at different rates.

        PA material is light, durable and transparent as glass

        The high-quality, imported PA material is a light but durable plastic, and as transparent as glass. Portable and resistant to high-temperature sterilisation, bottle can be used to heat up milk directly.

        BPA and BPS free*

        The Philips Avent Natural PA bottle is made of BPA and BPS free material (polyamide).

        Technical Specifications

        • Bottle

          Material
          • BPA free
          • Highly durable
          Capacity
          2x 4oz/125ml, 2x 9oz/260ml

        • What is included

          Baby bottle
          4  pcs
          Bottle and nipple brush
          1 pcs

        • Design

          Bottle design
          • Easy to assemble
          • Easy to clean
          • Easy to hold
          • Wide neck

        • Functions

          Latch on
          • Easy combine breast and bottle
          • Natural latch on
          Anti-colic valve
          Advanced anti-colic system
          Teat
          Extra soft and flexible teat, Unique comfort petals

        • Development stages

          Stage
          0-12 months

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

            • 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011

