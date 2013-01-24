Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
      Philips Avent DECT baby monitor

      SCD530/00
      Overall Rating / 5

      Healthy climate, total comfort

      Enjoy complete peace of mind with the new Philips AVENT range of DECT Baby Monitors you can relax, safe in the knowledge your baby's happy even when you are out the room.

      Philips Avent DECT baby monitor

      Healthy climate, total comfort

        Healthy climate, total comfort

        Zero interference guaranteed with DECT technology

        DECT technology guarantees zero interference

        DECT technology guarantees zero interference

        DECT technology guarantees zero interference from any other transmitting product like other baby monitors, cordless phones and cell phones. Data encryption provides a secure and private connection, so you can be sure that you are the only one that can hear your baby

        Reassurance with crystal clear sound

        Reassurance with crystal clear sound

        Hear every tiny giggle, gurgle and hic-up with perfect clarity. DECT technology provides high quality, crystal clear sound so you can hear your baby anytime

        Up to 24 hour operation time before recharge

        Up to 24 hour operation time before recharge

        The small, rechargeable parent unit will give you the freedom of cordless roaming for up to 24 hours before re-charging is required

        Monitor the humidity & temperature in the baby`s room

        Monitor the humidity & temperature in the baby`s room

        Combined humidity and temperature sensor allows you to monitor the climate in baby's room. Your baby can't regulate its body temperature as well as you can and a slight change in temperature, and too much or too little humidity can make your baby restless. A specially combined humidity and temperature sensor will immediately alert you, through the digital display on the parent unit, if the climate in your baby's room changes. Monitor the complete climate in baby's room

        LEDs light to signal noise levels

        LEDs light to signal noise levels

        Lights are activated to indicate the level of sound in your baby's room. Even with the Parent Unit is muted, a vibrating sound alert will notify you when a set sound level is reached

        Extra long range for total mobility

        Extra long range for total mobility

        With a range of 330m, a belt clip and neck cord so you can be fully mobile in and around the home. A versatile travel bag will protect your baby monitor when you are away from home

        Choose the best sound level for your surroundings

        Choose the best sound level for your surroundings

        Enables you to adjust the sound and volume levels, so you can hear every giggle, gurgle and hic-up

        Always know that you are connected

        Always know that you are connected

        The parent unit of the Philips Avent baby monitor will alert when the power is low, or if you are out of range

        Remote activated night light and lullabies

        Remote activated night light and lullabies

        Your baby may still be restless when you first put them to bed. Help soothe and calm your baby to sleep with the warm tranquil glow of the night light which can be activate from the parent or baby unit. (Remote activation not available in US) There's nothing like a gentle lullaby to calm a restless baby. From any room in the house you can select one of 5 relaxing tunes, helping your baby to drift effortlessly to sleep in no time. (Remote activation not available in US)

        Stay connected with talk back

        Stay connected with talk back

        Sometimes all your baby needs is the soothing sound of your voice. With one click of this essential feature you can connect with your baby from anywhere around the home

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Operating temperature range
          10 - 40  °C
          Storage temperature range
          10 - 40  °C

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Frequency band
          DECT
          Automatic channel selection
          Yes
          Number of channels
          120

        • Convenience

          Auto out-of-range warning
          Yes
          Battery charging indication
          Yes
          Battery low indication
          Yes
          Power on indication
          Yes
          Sound-level lights
          Yes
          Volume control
          Yes
          Vibration alert
          Yes
          Sensitivity control
          Yes

        • Accessories

          AC/DC adaptor
          Yes
          Batteries
          Yes
          DFU/ user manual
          Yes
          Quick start guide
          Yes
          Charging base for parent unit
          Yes
          Belt clip, neck cord and travel bag
          Yes

        • Power

          Charging time
          3  hrs
          Power supply
          220 - 240  V
          Power supply
          120 V (US)
          Operating time on battery
          24  hour(s)

        • Logistic data

          F-box dimensions (W x H x D)
          305 x 135 x 187  mm

        • Development stages

          Stages
          • Pregnancy
          • 0 - 6 months

            • This product is available in the US and Canada with only fahrenheit settings.

