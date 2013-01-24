Home
    Philips Avent

    Twin Expression Kit

    SCF162/00
    Avent
    Avent
    Inspired by nature
      Philips Avent Twin Expression Kit

      SCF162/00
      Inspired by nature

      Personal pump parts for use with the Philips Avent Twin electronic breast pump.

      Philips Avent Twin Expression Kit

      Inspired by nature

      Personal pump parts for use with the Philips Avent Twin electronic breast pump.

      Inspired by nature

      Personal pump parts for use with the Philips Avent Twin electronic breast pump.

      Philips Avent Twin Expression Kit

      Inspired by nature

      Personal pump parts for use with the Philips Avent Twin electronic breast pump.

        Twin Expression Kit

        Inspired by nature

        Express more. Store easily

        More milk, naturally

        More milk, naturally

        Expression allows breast milk to be available, even when you can't be there

        Soft massage cushions trigger natural let-down, like baby

        Soft massage cushions trigger natural let-down, like baby

        Patented massage cushions of the Philips Avent breast pump flex in and out, replicating baby's suckling action and is intended to help stimulate a fast natural let down.

        More milk in less time

        More milk in less time

        Simultaneous pumping at both breasts is proven more efficient THAN A HOSPITAL GRADE PUMP. Philips Avent Twin Electric Breast Pump is a perfect time saver.

        Ultra comfortable and effective

        Ultra comfortable and effective

        Five, soft petal massagers gently flex in and out working in tandem with the reliable vacuum. This is intended to help stimulate a fast, natural milk flow.

        Gentle vacuum mimics baby's suckling for steady milk flow

        The gentle-draw vacuum mimics baby's suckling to create a steady milk flow that requires less pumping.

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          England
          Yes

        • What is included

          Storage Cup (240 ml/8oz)
          5  pcs
          Milk storage cup lid
          5  pcs
          Personal pump parts
          2  pcs

        • Development stages

          Stage
          0 - 6 months

