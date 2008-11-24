In-Ear Headphones SHJ066/00
In-Ear Headphones SHJ066/00
The most compact sports headphones
These Nike Sport in-ear headphones are light on weight but big on sound and features, with AirPad earpieces for supreme comfort and cable manager for tangle-free sports use
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product.
The most compact sports headphones New compact in-ear design Nike AirPad cushions ensure excellent sporting comfort
Nike AirPad with super soft ear cushions and extra large ventilating holes provide a superb cushioning and cooling effect
Nike cable manager brings you easy cable management
A simple cable management system that lets you easily adjust the cable length and stores excess cable
A 1.2m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use
The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.
Lightweight design improves comfort for prolonged use.
The durable, lightweight quality materials of these Philips headphones enhance comfort for extended wearing.
Sound
Magnet type
Neodymium Frequency response
8 - 22 000
Hz Sensitivity
104
dB Maximum power input
50
mW Impedance
16
ohm
Outer Carton
EAN
87 12581 35846 4 Length
33
cm Number of consumer packagings
12 Width
17.6
cm Gross weight
0.8
kg Height
23.2
cm Nett weight
0.216
kg Tare weight
0.584
kg
Packaging dimensions
Height
14.6
cm Packaging type
Blister Width
14.6
cm Depth
2.6
cm Number of products included
1 EAN
87 12581 35845 7 Gross weight
0.076
kg Nett weight
0.018
kg Tare weight
0.058
kg
Inner Carton
EAN/UPC/GTIN
87 12581 37639 0 Gross weight
0.296 Height
97 Length
154 Net weight
0.054 Tare weight
0.242 Width
154
What's in the box? Other items in the box Black headphone cap shj066 cable winder
