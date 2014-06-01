Perfect replacement Universal remote control SRP2008B/86
Perfect replacement Universal remote control SRP2008B/86
Great value for money
A convenient Philips universal remote control for everyday control, operating up to 8 devices.
Perfect replacement
Universal remote control
Great value for money Replaces up to 8 remotes Well-grouped buttons for easy access to specific functions
The buttons of the remote are conveniently grouped together to easily access and operate specific device functions (example: all DVD functions in one area).
URC support service via dedicated website
Dedicated support service for your remote control whereby all codes for all brands are available via the Philips URC website.
Compatible with more than 800 brands
Full compatibility with over 800 brands.
Technical Specifications
Convenience
Preprogrammed for Philips
Yes Regulatory approvals
CE Mark Shock proof
Yes Supported devices
CABLE
DVB-T
DVD
DVDR-HDD combo
SAT
TV
VCR
Infrared Capabilities
Number of brands in database
Over 800 Operating distance
33 ft (10 m) Transmitting LEDs
1 Universal IR code database
Yes
Power
Battery type
AAA
Packaging dimensions
Height
27.5
cm Width
14.5
cm Depth
2.9
cm Nett weight
0.145
kg Gross weight
0.183
kg Tare weight
0.038
kg EAN
87 12581 49329 5 Number of products included
1 Packaging type
Blister Type of shelf placement
Hanging
Setup
Setup Method
on device
Outer Carton
Length
29.9
cm Width
16.9
cm Height
19.4
cm Nett weight
0.87
kg Gross weight
1.58
kg Tare weight
0.71
kg GTIN
1 87 12581 49329 2 Number of consumer packagings
6
