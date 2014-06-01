  • Free Delivery Islandwide

    Perfect replacement

    Universal remote control

    SRP2008B/86
    Find support for this product
      TV all
      Tier 1 - A

      Perfect replacement Universal remote control

      SRP2008B/86

      Great value for money

      A convenient Philips universal remote control for everyday control, operating up to 8 devices.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Perfect replacement Universal remote control

      Great value for money

      A convenient Philips universal remote control for everyday control, operating up to 8 devices.

      Perfect replacement

      Perfect replacement

      Universal remote control

      Great value for money

      Replaces up to 8 remotes

      • 8 in 1

      Well-grouped buttons for easy access to specific functions

      The buttons of the remote are conveniently grouped together to easily access and operate specific device functions (example: all DVD functions in one area).

      URC support service via dedicated website

      Dedicated support service for your remote control whereby all codes for all brands are available via the Philips URC website.

      Compatible with more than 800 brands

      Full compatibility with over 800 brands.

      Technical Specifications

      • Convenience

        Preprogrammed for Philips
        Yes
        Regulatory approvals
        CE Mark
        Shock proof
        Yes
        Supported devices
        • CABLE
        • DVB-T
        • DVD
        • DVDR-HDD combo
        • SAT
        • TV
        • VCR

      • Infrared Capabilities

        Number of brands in database
        Over 800
        Operating distance
        33 ft (10 m)
        Transmitting LEDs
        1
        Universal IR code database
        Yes

      • Power

        Battery type
        AAA

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        27.5  cm
        Width
        14.5  cm
        Depth
        2.9  cm
        Nett weight
        0.145  kg
        Gross weight
        0.183  kg
        Tare weight
        0.038  kg
        EAN
        87 12581 49329 5
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Blister
        Type of shelf placement
        Hanging

      • Setup

        Setup Method
        on device

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        29.9  cm
        Width
        16.9  cm
        Height
        19.4  cm
        Nett weight
        0.87  kg
        Gross weight
        1.58  kg
        Tare weight
        0.71  kg
        GTIN
        1 87 12581 49329 2
        Number of consumer packagings
        6

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Recently viewed products

          Awards

