  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Free delivery on orders over $100

Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    3000 Series

    Bagged vacuum cleaner

    XD3010/61
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Picks-up 99.9%* of fine dust Picks-up 99.9%* of fine dust Picks-up 99.9%* of fine dust
      -{discount-value}

      3000 Series Bagged vacuum cleaner

      XD3010/61
      Overall Rating / 5

      Picks-up 99.9%* of fine dust

      With the new Philips Performer Compact vacuum cleaner, compact design meets king-size performance. Enjoy thorough cleaning throughout your home thanks to AirflowMax technology and our ExtraClean nozzle. See all benefits

      Philips shop price

      3000 Series Bagged vacuum cleaner

      Picks-up 99.9%* of fine dust

      With the new Philips Performer Compact vacuum cleaner, compact design meets king-size performance. Enjoy thorough cleaning throughout your home thanks to AirflowMax technology and our ExtraClean nozzle. See all benefits

      Picks-up 99.9%* of fine dust

      With the new Philips Performer Compact vacuum cleaner, compact design meets king-size performance. Enjoy thorough cleaning throughout your home thanks to AirflowMax technology and our ExtraClean nozzle. See all benefits

      Philips shop price

      3000 Series Bagged vacuum cleaner

      Picks-up 99.9%* of fine dust

      With the new Philips Performer Compact vacuum cleaner, compact design meets king-size performance. Enjoy thorough cleaning throughout your home thanks to AirflowMax technology and our ExtraClean nozzle. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Bag vacuum cleaner

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        3000 Series

        3000 Series

        Bagged vacuum cleaner

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Picks-up 99.9%* of fine dust

        with lightweight and compact design

        • 2000 W
        • Super Clean Air filter
        • 3L
        Revolutionary AirflowMax technology for strong suction power

        Revolutionary AirflowMax technology for strong suction power

        Uniquely designed dust chamber maximizes capacity and airflow with a non-clogging dustbag, that enables strong suction power right up until the dustbag is full.

        2000W motor for strong suction power

        2000W motor for strong suction power

        A powerful 2000 watt motor delivers strong suction power for thorough cleaning results.

        Compact and lightweight for easy carrying

        Compact and lightweight for easy carrying

        Compact and lightweight design ensure both storing and carrying the vacuum is easy.

        Long 9-meter reach goes further without unplugging

        Long 9-meter reach goes further without unplugging

        9-meter reach from plug to nozzle allows longer use without unplugging.

        Onboard accessories: Conveniently stored, always to hand

        Onboard accessories: Conveniently stored, always to hand

        Onboard accessories are stored conveniently inside the back compartment so they're always easy to access when you need them.

        ExtraClean nozzle for thorough cleaning on all floors

        ExtraClean nozzle for thorough cleaning on all floors

        ExtraClean nozzle is designed with a large front opening to pick up big crumbs and debris, while simultaneously sealing close to the floor to ensure thorough cleaning of fine dust too.

        Soft brush integrated into handle, always ready to use

        Soft brush integrated into handle, always ready to use

        Dusting brush tool is built into the handle so it's always ready to use on furniture, flat surfaces and upholstery.

        Reusable dust bag for ease of use

        Reusable dust bag for ease of use

        Reusable, washable dustbag maximizes hygiene and reduces waste.

        Super Clean Air filter captures >99%** of particles

        Super Clean Air filter captures >99%** of dust particles - including pollen, pet hair and dust mites - ideal for allergy sufferers.

        Technical Specifications

        • Performance

          Input power (IEC)
          1800  W
          Input power (max)
          2000  W
          Sound power level
          83  dB
          Vacuum (max)
          27  kPa

        • Design

          Color
          Dark Royal Blue

        • Filtration

          Dust bag type
          s-bag Classic Long Performance
          Dust capacity
          3  L
          Exhaust filter
          Super Clean Air filter
          Motor filter
          1 layer foam filter

        • Usability

          Action radius
          9  m
          Carrying handle
          Front
          Cord length
          6  m
          Tube type
          Metal 2-piece telescopic tube
          Wheel type
          Rubber
          Tube coupling
          ActiveLock

        • Nozzles and accessories

          Accessories included
          • Crevice tool
          • Integrated brush
          Standard nozzle
          ExtraClean nozzle

        • Sustainability

          Packaging
          > 90% recycled materials
          User manual
          100% recycled paper

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
          400 x 282 x 251  mm
          Weight of product
          4.8  kg

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • dust pick-up on hard floors (IEC62885-2). Filtration performance is tested in accordance with DIN EN 60312/11/2008.

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns
            About Philips
            Contact us