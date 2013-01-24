In this case, the overheat protection switched off your Philips Blender to prevent damage due to overheating. This can happen when processing ingredients that are too thick.



Please, switch off the blender and unplug it. Let it cool down at room temperature. Then you can plug it and switch it on again.



It could have a recognizable odor as a result, but do not worry about that, your Philips Blender is safe to use.