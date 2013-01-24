  • 2-year warranty

    My Philips Airfryer XXL Premium displays wrong time while using my smart chef program

    If the display of your Philips Airfryer XXL Premium not showing the correct time while using the smart chef program, please read our troubleshooting advice below.

    The calculation phase has ended

    The timing might be different on the display of your Philips Airfryer during and at the end of the calculation phase, indicated by the blinking bars.

    The drawer is open for a long time

    When you have opened the drawer of your Philips Airfryer XXL Premium for a longer time in between cooking, then the cooking time is also adjusted accordingly.

    Did these solutions not solve the issue, please contact us for further assistance.

