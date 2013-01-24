Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2-year warranty

    • 7-day returns

    • Free delivery on orders over $100

    Support

    Ordering

    Back
    Ordering

    Delivery

    Payment
    Returns

    Placing an order

    How do I order a product?

    Follow the below steps to place your order:

     

    1. Place the product in your digital shopping basket by clicking on  button "Add to basket". 

    2. If you are already logged in, you can immediately continue with your order. Not logged in? Then you can choose to log in to your Philips Online Shop account or create a new account

    3. For orders above SGD100 in a single order, customers are entitled for free delivery.

    For Orders SGD100 home delivery charges will be SGD12.

    4. Choose one of our payment methods and pay for your order. 

    5. You will receive an order confirmation from us by e-mail. 

    6. A SMS will be sent to you on your delivery schedule if you are entitled for free shipping or have chosen home delivery shipping method. Orders will be delivered within 3-5 business days.

     

    Related questions:

    How can I pay? 

    When will my order be shipped?

    Was this information useful?

    Yes
    No

    Change or cancel order

    How do I cancel my order?

    To ensure that your order is delivered as quickly as possible, we immediately process all orders automatically. As a result, it is not possible to cancel or change your order between the time of ordering and delivery.                                                           
    1. Please contact Philips comsumer care at +65 6882 3999  to have your orders cancelled 

    Related questions:

    How do I return a product? 

    Was this information useful?

    Yes
    No
    How can I change my delivery address?
    1. Please contact Philips comsumer care at +65 6882 3999 to have your delivery address changed

    Was this information useful?

    Yes
    No

    Order status

    My order has been automatically cancelled
    We may occasionally have to cancel an order. The most common reason for that is that the product is out of stock at the moment of shipping. Should that be the case, you will be notified by email. We kindly advise you to place your order again by choosing a different product or different version of the same product. It is not possible to place an order for a product that is out of stock.  Any charges that may have occurred will be automatically refunded. We apologize for the inconvenience.

    Was this information useful?

    Yes
    No
    How do I track the status of my order?
    Currently we don’t have an option for customers to track their order status online

    Was this information useful?

    Yes
    No

    Stock status

    Is my product in stock?
    Products that are out of stock display a red 'Out of Stock' label and cannot be added to the basket. You will not be able to purchase a product that is out of stock.

    Was this information useful?

    Yes
    No

    Looking for accessories

    How Do I Order Accessories Not Listed In Philips Online Shop?

     

    Should you need to buy any accessories not listed in our online Shop, please kindly contact Philips consumer care for further assistance.

    Subscribe  to our newsletter

    *Discount is only applicable with a min. spend of $100, and not applicable to HD9860/91, HX9924/46, SP9860/13, PSG9050/26, EP3246/70, FC6904/61, GC350, and GC362 . *Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

    Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

    Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

    Discover 
    MyPhilips

    Extended warranty on selected products.

    Easy access to product support

    Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

    Register now

    Payment

    We accept the following payment methods:
    Visa - payment method
    MasterCard - payment method
    PayPal - payment method
    American Express - payment method
    Maestro - payment method

    Quick links

    Frequently asked questions
    Terms and conditions
    Search order
    About Philips
    Contact us