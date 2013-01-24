Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Follow the below steps to place your order:
1. Place the product in your digital shopping basket by clicking on button "Add to basket".
2. If you are already logged in, you can immediately continue with your order. Not logged in? Then you can choose to log in to your Philips Online Shop account or create a new account
3. For orders above SGD100 in a single order, customers are entitled for free delivery.
For Orders SGD100 home delivery charges will be SGD12.
4. Choose one of our payment methods and pay for your order.
5. You will receive an order confirmation from us by e-mail.
6. A SMS will be sent to you on your delivery schedule if you are entitled for free shipping or have chosen home delivery shipping method. Orders will be delivered within 3-5 business days.
Related questions:
• When will my order be shipped?
To ensure that your order is delivered as quickly as possible, we immediately process all orders automatically. As a result, it is not possible to cancel or change your order between the time of ordering and delivery.
1. Please contact Philips comsumer care at +65 6882 3999 to have your orders cancelled
Related questions:
Should you need to buy any accessories not listed in our online Shop, please kindly contact Philips consumer care for further assistance.