Follow the below steps to place your order:

1. Place the product in your digital shopping basket by clicking on button "Add to basket".

2. If you are already logged in, you can immediately continue with your order. Not logged in? Then you can choose to log in to your Philips Online Shop account or create a new account

3. For orders above SGD100 in a single order, customers are entitled for free delivery.

For Orders SGD100 home delivery charges will be SGD12.

4. Choose one of our payment methods and pay for your order.

5. You will receive an order confirmation from us by e-mail.

6. A SMS will be sent to you on your delivery schedule if you are entitled for free shipping or have chosen home delivery shipping method. Orders will be delivered within 3-5 business days.

