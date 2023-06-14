If your product is affected, it is important to note that, you should stop using the baby monitor and unplug it from the power outlet.​ Please reach out to your local Consumer Care team at +65 6882 3999 (call). Make sure to have your baby monitor with production date code handy when you call. This voluntary replacement action underlines Philips’ commitment to the highest standards of quality and reliability.

If your product is not affected, you do not need to take any further action. We want to reassure you that the product you have at hand is safe to use and is not impacted by the replacement action. All the other baby monitors make use of a different type of battery.

We thank you in advance for your attention and understanding and apologize for any inconvenience caused.