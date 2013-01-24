Home
    Bean to brew, perfected your way – with super-automatic espresso machines from Philips

    Philips super-automatic coffee machines make it easy to enjoy a variety of coffee specialties made from freshly ground beans and fresh milk at the touch of a button. 

    The small, compact super-automatic espresso machines are ideal for everyday use. Thanks to the removable brewing unit and integrated AquaClean technology, they are easy to care for and clean. The world of coffee, made easy.
    Philips 5000

    Philips 5000

    Philips 3200

    Philips 3200

    Philips 2200

    Philips 2200

    Philips 1200

    Philips 1200

    Philips 5000

    Philips 3200 Series

    With the Philips 3200 LatteGo, you can prepare up to five aromatic coffee specialties using fresh beans and milk.
    LatteGo is one of the easiest milk systems to clean as it only has two parts and no hoses — just run it under the tap or put it in the dishwasher.
    Enjoy velvety, creamy coffee specialties such as latte macchiato and cappuccino at the touch of a button.
    Enjoy a care-free coffee experience — the built-in AquaClean water filter provides up to 5000 cups* before descaling.
    20,000 cups of coffee to enjoy thanks to the 100% ceramic burr grinder.
    *When the filter is replaced eight times. Replacement interval depends on drink selection and the number of rinse/cleaning operations.
    Philips 5000 Series with LatteGo milk system
    Philips 3100
    With the Philips 5000, you can prepare up to six aromatic coffee specialties using fresh beans and milk.
    LatteGo is one of the easiest milk systems to clean as it only has two parts and no hoses — just run it under the tap or put it in the dishwasher.
    Enjoy velvety, creamy coffee specialties such as latte macchiato and cappuccino at the touch of a button.
    Enjoy a care-free coffee experience — the built-in AquaClean water filter provides up to 5000 cups* before descaling.
    20,000 cups of coffee to enjoy thanks to the 100% ceramic burr grinder.
    *With 8 filter changes. Change interval depends on beverage selection and number of rinsing and cleaning operations.
    Philips 5000 Series
    Philips 3200
    With the Philips 5000, you can prepare up to six aromatic coffee specialties using fresh beans and milk.
    LatteGo is one of the easiest milk systems to clean as it only has two parts and no hoses — just run it under the tap or put it in the dishwasher.
    Enjoy velvety, creamy coffee specialties such as latte macchiato and cappuccino at the touch of a button.
    Enjoy a care-free coffee experience — the built-in AquaClean water filter provides up to 5000 cups* before descaling.
    20,000 cups of coffee to enjoy thanks to the 100% ceramic burr grinder.
    1 On models with an integrated milk jug or automatic milk frother (Philips 3000 Series)

    2 When the filter is replaced eight times. Replacement interval depends on drink selection and the number of rinse/cleaning operations.
    Philips 2200 Series
    Philips 2200
    Easy selection of your coffee with intuitive touch display
    Delicious milk froth thanks to the classic milk frother
    Adjust aroma strength and quantity via My Coffee Choice
    Enjoy a care-free coffee experience — the built-in AquaClean water filter provides up to 5000 cups* before descaling.
    20,000 cups of coffee to enjoy thanks to the 100% ceramic burr grinder.
    1 On models with an integrated milk jug or automatic milk frother (Philips 3000 Series)

    2 When the filter is replaced eight times. Replacement interval depends on drink selection and the number of rinse/cleaning operations.
    Philips 1200 Series
    Philips 1200
    With the Philips 1200 with classic milk frother, you can prepare up to two aromatic coffee specialties using fresh beans and milk.
    Enjoy a care-free coffee experience — the built-in AquaClean water filter provides up to 5000 cups* before descaling.
    20,000 cups of coffee to enjoy thanks to the 100% ceramic burr grinder.
    1 On models with an integrated milk jug or automatic milk frother (Philips 3000 Series)

    2 When the filter is replaced eight times. Replacement interval depends on drink selection and the number of rinse/cleaning operations.

    Philips 5000 Series                            

    Philips 3200
    With the Philips 5000, you can prepare up to six aromatic coffee specialties using fresh beans and milk.
    LatteGo is one of the easiest milk systems to clean as it only has two parts and no hoses — just run it under the tap or put it in the dishwasher.
    Enjoy velvety, creamy coffee specialties such as latte macchiato and cappuccino at the touch of a button.
    Enjoy a care-free coffee experience — the built-in AquaClean water filter provides up to 5000 cups* before descaling.
    20,000 cups of coffee to enjoy thanks to the 100% ceramic burr grinder.
    Philips 2200 Series

    Philips 2200
    Easy selection of your coffee with intuitive touch display
    Delicious milk froth thanks to the classic milk frother
    Adjust aroma strength and quantity via My Coffee Choice
    Enjoy a care-free coffee experience — the built-in AquaClean water filter provides up to 5000 cups* before descaling.
    20,000 cups of coffee to enjoy thanks to the 100% ceramic burr grinder.
    Philips Saeco PicoBaristo

    Philips 1200
    Premium coffee, easier than ever before
    Up to 10 individual, directly selectable coffee specialties
    Bean icon
    Just one stir away from your favorite drink
    Simple operation via the LCD display
    Bean icon
    Personalize your favorite drinks just the way you like them
    Save your personal settings in up to four individual user profiles
    Bean icon
    Long-lasting performance for over 20,000 cups
    Thanks to the 100% ceramic burr grinder with 12 settings
    Up to 5000 cups* before descaling
    With regular filter changes, thanks to the built-in AquaClean water filter
    1 On models with an integrated milk jug or automatic milk frother (Philips 3000 Series)

    2 When the filter is replaced eight times. Replacement interval depends on drink selection and the number of rinse/cleaning operations.
    See all Philips super-automatic espresso machines

     

    Are you are looking for a particular model or would you like to see an overview of our entire range?
    To the product overview

    Enjoy the benefits of your Philips super-automatic espresso coffee machine, cup after cup 

    Various milk systems
    Various milk systems
     

    Various milk systems are available on Philips super-automatic espresso machines:

    With the classic milk frother (panarello), you froth the milk manually by holding the frothing nozzle in the milk. The automatic milk frother pulls the milk through a hose directly from the milk container (e.g. milk carton or included milk container) and froths it automatically.


    The built-in milk jug automatically froths the milk and allows you to store it hygienically in the fridge. The LatteGo milk system offers maximum convenience. It consists of only two parts and no hoses, meaning that can be thoroughly cleaned in seconds. Enjoying coffee has never been easier.

    The world of coffee, just as you…
    Coffee variety, according to your taste

     

    With Phillips fully automatic coffee machines you can prepare the coffee you want at any time. Depending on the model, you can easily adjust the coffee strength, quantity, milk length, temperature and degree of grinding individually. Enjoy your very own coffee moment at any time - prepared from freshly ground beans and fresh milk.
    AquaClean water filter
    AquaClean water filter

     

    The patented AquaClean water filter ensures hygienic, clear water - without impurities. This eliminates the need to descale the fully automatic coffee machine for up to 5,000 cups*. On the other hand, the filtered water also achieves the best coffee quality. 


    *With 8 filter changes. Change interval depends on beverage selection and number of rinsing and cleaning processes.
    100% ceramic burr grinder
    Grinder made of 100% ceramic

     

    In contrast to commercially available fully automatic c machines with stainless steel grinders, all Saeco fully automatic coffee machines use durable disc grinders made of 100% ceramic, with which the grinding degree can be individually adjusted for maximum aroma.


    This allows you to enjoy up to 20,000 cups of constant coffee taste and is particularly gentle on your preferred coffee bean. Fine coffee powder enables a strong espresso, while coarser coffee powder is used to prepare an aromatic coffee. Depending on the model, up to 12 different grinds are available.

    Hygienic thanks to removable…
    Visible hygiene thanks to removable brewing unit

     

    The brewing group is the heart of every fully automatic coffee machine and should be cleaned regularly. The completely removable brewing group gives you easy access to the inside of the machine and easy cleaning by rinsing under running water.

    Super-automatic espresso machines to suit you

    Series 2200

    Series 2200

    Series 2200

    Philips shop price
    Fully automatic espresso machines
    Compare features
    Series 3200

    Series 3200

    Series 3200

    Philips shop price
    Fully automatic espresso machines
    Compare features
    Series 5000

    Series 5000

    Series 5000

    Philips shop price
    Fully automatic espresso machines
    Compare features
    PicoBaristo

    PicoBaristo

    PicoBaristo

    Philips shop price
    Super-automatic espresso machine
    Compare features

    Color and material
    • Black, plastic
    • Black, plastic
    • Silver, stainless steel
    • Silver, stainless steel

    Milk system
    • Classic milk frother
    • LatteGO
    • LatteGO
    • External milk carafe

    Integrated AquaClean filter

    Number of coffee specialties
    • 2
    • 5
    • 6
    • 10

    Customization
    • Aroma, coffee quantity
    • Aroma, coffee quantity, milk froth
    • Aroma, coffee quantity, milk froth
    • Aroma, coffee quantity, milk froth

    Adjustable 100% ceramic burr grinder
    • 12 settings
    • 12 settings
    • 5 settings
    • 12 settings

    Removable brewing unit

    How can we help you?

    More information

    Need more information?

    Watch video tutorials and find user manuals and FAQs for your coffee machine.
    Help
    The benefits for you

    The benefits for you

    Register your coffee machine today and be the first to find out about our latest products and special offers.
    Register now
    Descaling

    Descaling

    Learn everything you need to know about descaling to extend the life of your machine and ensure that your coffee always tastes as good as it should.
    About descaling

