Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Our super-automatic espresso machines make it easier than ever before to enjoy aromatic coffee with the taste and aroma of fresh beans and milk. Sit back while your super-automatic espresso machine prepares one of 15 types of coffee specialties.
Depending on the model, you have the choice of powerful espresso, caffè crema, flat white, velvety and creamy cappuccino
With a super-automatic espresso machine from Philips and Saeco, you can enjoy aromatic coffee specialties made from fresh beans and milk at home — the world of coffee, made easy. Depending on the model, options such as coffee strength, grind size, temperature, aroma, and coffee and milk foam height can be changed using the intuitive user interface to suit your own preferences.
With super-automatic espresso machines from Philips and Saeco, you can enjoy aromatic coffee specialties and the aroma of milk and freshly-ground beans any time at the touch of a button. The patented AquaClean water filter provides clear, hygienic water, eliminating the need to descale the coffee machine for up to 5000 cups. What's more, the filtered water produces the highest-quality coffee.
Saeco super-automatic espresso machines offer the perfect coffee experience with boundless possibilities. Featuring the latest technologies, Saeco machines set the standard, providing exquisite enjoyment and boasting phenomenal design. Customize your favorite drinks with seven adjustable settings and save them in eight personal profiles. Premium redefined.
Philips super-automatic espresso machines make it easy to enjoy a variety of coffee specialties made from freshly ground beans and fresh milk at the touch of a button. The small, compact super-automatic espresso machines are ideal for everyday use. Thanks to the removable brewing unit and integrated AquaClean technology, they are easy to care for and clean. The world of
Using modern technology, the super-automatic espresso machines from Philips and Saeco combine the benefits of a coffee grinder, a coffee machine and a separate milk frother into just one device. Enjoy your favorite drink at the touch of a button and prepare aromatic coffee made from fresh beans and milk at any time. Whether you prefer classic black coffee, a creamy cappuccino or a latte macchiato, the variety of options for customization make every drink an exquisite experience.
|
Series 2200
Series 2200
Philips shop price
Fully automatic espresso machines
|
Series 3200
Series 3200
Philips shop price
Fully automatic espresso machines
|
Series 5000
Series 5000
Philips shop price
Fully automatic espresso machines
|
PicoBaristo
PicoBaristo
Philips shop price
Super-automatic espresso machine
|
|
|
|
|
Color and material
|
|
|
|
|
Milk system
|
|
|
|
|
Integrated AquaClean filter
|
|
|
|
|
Number of coffee specialties
|
|
|
|
|
Customization
|
|
|
|
|
User profiles
|
|
|
|
|
Adjustable 100% ceramic burr grinder
|
|
|
|
|
Removable brewing unit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Are you are looking for a particular model or would you like to see an overview of our entire range?
*The voucher is a one-time offer valid for new subscribers from a minimum order value of €30. It is valid in the Philips Online Shop for 14 days after successful registration and cannot be combined with any other offer.