    Our super-automatic espresso machines make it easier than ever before to enjoy aromatic coffee with the taste and aroma of fresh beans and milk. Sit back while your super-automatic espresso machine prepares one of 15 types of coffee specialties. Depending on the model, you have the choice of powerful espresso, caffè crema, flat white, velvety and creamy cappuccino and latte macchiato, as well as a range of other hot drinks. You can also personalize the various settings to your own taste and store your personal coffee range in different user profiles.

    Our super-automatic espresso machines make it easier than ever before to enjoy aromatic coffee with the taste and aroma of fresh beans and milk. Sit back while your super-automatic espresso machine prepares one of 15 types of coffee specialties.


    Depending on the model, you have the choice of powerful espresso, caffè crema, flat white, velvety and creamy cappuccino and latte macchiato, as well as a range of other hot drinks. You can also personalize the various settings to your own taste and store your personal coffee range in different user profiles.

    Super-automatic espresso machine with milk container and grinder: Enjoy coffee just the way you like it


    With a super-automatic espresso machine from Philips and Saeco, you can enjoy aromatic coffee specialties made from fresh beans and milk at home — the world of coffee, made easy. Depending on the model, options such as coffee strength, grind size, temperature, aroma, and coffee and milk foam height can be changed using the intuitive user interface to suit your own preferences.


    The super-automatic espresso machines feature a variety of milk systems (such as a milk frother, integrated jug and separate milk tank/container) to crown your drink with a creamy, velvety layer of milk foam and create a sublime coffee experience. As well as providing an intense moment of enjoyment, super-automatic espresso machines also look great. With these designer machines, making your ideal coffee has never been easier!

    Boundless possibilities


    Discover the aromatic coffee specialties you can prepare with our super-automatic espresso machines.
    Coffee diversity

    A care-free coffee experience — minimum effort, maximum enjoyment!


    With super-automatic espresso machines from Philips and Saeco, you can enjoy aromatic coffee specialties and the aroma of milk and freshly-ground beans any time at the touch of a button. The patented AquaClean water filter provides clear, hygienic water, eliminating the need to descale the coffee machine for up to 5000 cups. What's more, the filtered water produces the highest-quality coffee.


    The removable brewing unit is easy to clean under running water. Thanks to the durable, 100% ceramic grinder, you can enjoy at least 20,000 cups of freshly-brewed, aromatic coffee — time after time. Light and airy milk foam adds the finishing touch to your coffee. Super-automatic espresso machines with milk frothers perfect your drink with a creamy milk topping, satisfying those who love to enjoy every moment.

    SAECO

     

    Saeco super-automatic espresso machines offer the perfect coffee experience with boundless possibilities. Featuring the latest technologies, Saeco machines set the standard, providing exquisite enjoyment and boasting phenomenal design. Customize your favorite drinks with seven adjustable settings and save them in eight personal profiles. Premium redefined.
    Philips

     

    Philips super-automatic espresso machines make it easy to enjoy a variety of coffee specialties made from freshly ground beans and fresh milk at the touch of a button. The small, compact super-automatic espresso machines are ideal for everyday use. Thanks to the removable brewing unit and integrated AquaClean technology, they are easy to care for and clean. The world of coffee, made easy.
    The world of coffee, made easy

     

    Using modern technology, the super-automatic espresso machines from Philips and Saeco combine the benefits of a coffee grinder, a coffee machine and a separate milk frother into just one device. Enjoy your favorite drink at the touch of a button and prepare aromatic coffee made from fresh beans and milk at any time. Whether you prefer classic black coffee, a creamy cappuccino or a latte macchiato, the variety of options for customization make every drink an exquisite experience.


    Our range has the right device for every kitchen. Thanks to the compact size of our super-automatic espresso machines, they fit easily alongside your other kitchen appliances. And if you want to make two coffee specialties at once, we even have models that can create up to two milk-based drinks at the same time.

     

    Series 2200

    Series 2200

    Series 2200

    Philips shop price
    Fully automatic espresso machines
    Compare features
    Series 3200

    Series 3200

    Series 3200

    Philips shop price
    Fully automatic espresso machines
    Compare features
    Series 5000

    Series 5000

    Series 5000

    Philips shop price
    Fully automatic espresso machines
    Compare features
    PicoBaristo

    PicoBaristo

    PicoBaristo

    Philips shop price
    Super-automatic espresso machine
    Color and material
    • Silver, stainless steel
    • Silver, stainless steel
    • Black, plastic
    • Silver, stainless steel

    • LatteGo
    • Built-in milk jug
    • External milk jug
      (with plastic lid)
    • External milk jug
      (with stainless steel lid)

    Number of coffee specialties
    • 6
    • 12
    • 12
    • 15

    • Coffee/milk fill quantity, aroma, temperature
    • Coffee strength, coffee/milk fill quantity, aroma, temperature
    • Coffee strength, coffee/milk fill quantity, aroma, temperature
    • Coffee strength, coffee/milk fill quantity, aroma, temperature, coffee/milk dispensing order

    • 1
    • 4
    • 6
    • 6

    • 5 settings
    • 12 settings
    • 12 settings
    • 12 settings

    How can we help you?

    Need more information?

    Need more information?

    Watch video tutorials and find user manuals and FAQs for your coffee machine.
    Help
    The benefits for you

    The benefits for you

    Register your coffee machine today and be the first to find out about our latest products and special offers.
    Register now
    Descaling

    Descaling

    Learn everything you need to know about descaling to extend the life of your machine and ensure that your coffee always tastes as good as it should.
    About descaling
    Product overview

    See all Philips super-automatic espresso machines

     

    Are you are looking for a particular model or would you like to see an overview of our entire range?
