    SpeedPro Max

    The fastest* cordless cleaning experience with 360° suction nozzle

    Philips SpeedPro Max cordless bagless vacuum cleaner

      Fast cleaning
      SpeedPro Max

      Vacuum, mop & handheld
      PowerPro Aqua 3-in-1​

      Vacuum & handheld
      PowerPro Duo 2-in-1

      Unrivalled speed. Unmatched airflow. Uninterrupted cleaning.



      Philips SpeedPro Max | Cordless bagless vacuum

      FC6823/61

      Our best cordless vacuum ever for the fastest cleaning experience.* The revolutionary SpeedPro Max with 360° suction nozzle picks up more dirt with every stroke, forward and back — even along walls and furniture. Clean more in less time on both hard floors and carpets.
      360° suction for faster cleaning with every stroke.*
      Up to 65 min. cleaning time before recharging.
      Our best bagless technology now in a stick cordless vacuum.
      Built-in accessories always at hand for uninterrupted cleaning.
      *Tested against top 10 selling cordless stick vacuums >300€ in Germany 2017, using Philips developed coarse dirt hard floor cleaning test based on international standard IEC60312-1. Jan 2018.
      More colors
      360° Suction nozzle

      Picks up faster with every stroke

      Our innovative 360° suction nozzle captures more dust and dirt faster with every stroke — even backwards and against walls — to make every move count.
      Unmatched airflow

      for high vacuum cleaning performance

      Our most advanced bagless technology, PowerCyclone 8, maintains suction stronger and longer to clean your house faster. The PowerBlade digital motor drives unmatched airflow — taking in more than 1000 liters of air per minute. 


      Register       within three months of purchase and enjoy a free five-year motor guarantee!

      Our most advanced bagless technology, PowerCyclone 8, maintains suction stronger and longer to clean your house faster. The PowerBlade digital motor drives unmatched airflow — taking in more than 1000 liters of air per minute.


      Register within three months of purchase and enjoy a free five-year motor guarantee!

      Uninterrupted cleaning

      from start to finish

      • Up to 65 min. cleaning time
      • 3 speeds for all your needs
      • Digital battery & filter-change indicators
      SpeedPro Max's light weight and long reach easily extend to every corner of your home — with no cord to hold you back.
      Clean everywhere left
      With the 360° suction nozzle removed, the built-in brush head gets in where you can't.
      Clean everywhere right
      The motorized Turbo Brush snaps on with one click to whisk away pet hair from furniture.

      Bagless vacuum cleaner for maximum convenience

      Ready anytime
      A wall-mounted base unit means your cordless vacuum is always at hand, but neatly tidied away.
      LED lighting
      LED lights in the nozzle help vacuum under furniture and anywhere you need extra light. 
      Magnetic charging system
      The charging cable attaches to SpeedPro Max magnetically for easy access. 
      No dust clouds
      The dust bucket detaches easily and empties without any dust cloud.
      So fast, so powerful. It's clean before you know it's dirty.
