The crevice tool may be with the user manual, in the clear plastic bag included in the box. The crevice tool may be stored under the outlet grill on the back of the device. There is a small compartment in which the tool can be stored. See the picture below for your reference.

An integrated crevice tool is included within the Philips Bagless 2000 Series range.There are two possible places where you might find the crevice tool: