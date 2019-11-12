  • Free Delivery Islandwide

    stemers

    How to clean your Philips irons and garment steamers

    for great steam and prolonged life

    Why should you clean and descale Philips irons and garment steamers

     

    Over time, your steam iron, steam generator or garment steamer will start to build up calc or scale; this happens in all electrical appliances that use water. The harder the water in your area, the faster scale impurities will develop and solidify if not cleaned away. Without regular descaling, you will find that scale is pushed out of your appliance in the form of white/brown stains and that the steam output is compromised. Be sure to clean your iron regularly to maximize the performance of your appliance.

    PerfectCare Pure Cartridge

    PureSteam Cartridge

    Easy De-Calc

    Easy De-Calc

    Smart Calc-Clean

    Smart Calc Clean

    PerfectCare Viva
    SpeedCare

    FastCare

     

    Easy rinsing

    Calc Clean

    Quick Calc Release

    Quick Scale Release

    Self Clean

    Self Clean

    Learn how to clean your garment steamers

    Normal Rinse

    Normal Rinse

    Easy Rinse

    Easy Rinse

    Auto Clean

    Auto Clean

    Auto De-Calc

    Auto De-Calc

    Your appliance has been designed to be used with tap water or demineralized water.
    Do not add perfume, water from the tumble dryer, vinegar, starch, descaling agents, ironing aids, chemically descaled water or other chemicals, as they may cause water spitting, brown staining or damage to your appliance.

