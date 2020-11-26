Home
    Steam Irons

      Philip Azur steam irons. Improved performance. Improved durability.   

      Philips Azur  Elite

      Steam Iron

      Be the first to review this item

      Look your best, every day with our powerful Philips steam iron that easily tackles your toughest creases. Azur combines long lasting ironing performance with SteamGlide Elite, our best scratch-resistant soleplate.

       

      Iron clothes and get smoother results with this high-quality steam iron that works at peak performance for a longer period of time.

      Click here to read moreRead less
      Get rid of calc less than 15 seconds with superior calc clean solution. New Quick Calc Release system automatically collects 2x more calc than before so you can enjoy years of quality ironing.
      The scratch resistant soleplate allows 2x more durability, enabling a long-lasting performance.
      Find the best steam iron for you

      Azur Elite

      Azur Elite

      Azur Elite

      Philips shop price
      $249.00*
      Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology
      Compare with current
      Azur Advanced

      Azur Advanced

      Azur Advanced

      Philips shop price
      $199.00*
      Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology
      Compare with current

      Power
      • Up to 2600 W
      • Up to 2800 W

      Continuous steam
      • Up to 50 g/min
      • Up to 50 g/min

      Steam Boost
      • Up to 240 g
      • Up to 220 g

      Soleplate
      • SteamGlide Advanced
      • SteamGlide Elite

      Water tank
      • 300 ml
      • 300 ml

      Drip-stop technology
      • Yes
      • Yes

      Descaling solution
      • Quick Calc Release
      • Quick Calc Release

      Safety auto off
      • Yes
      • Yes
      * Suggested retail price

