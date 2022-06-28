Proven safe and effective treatment

Objective studies show at least 85% hair reduction in as little as 3 treatments**. The first 4 treatments must be carried out every 2 weeks, after which you should already be able to see the desired results. To maintain your results, simply touch up every 4 weeks. After just 8 touch up treatments you can be hair-free for at least 3 months*.