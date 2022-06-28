Expert IPL technology at-home, developed with dermatologists
IPL stands for Intense Pulsed Light. Philips Lumea applies gentle pulses of light to the hair root, putting the follicle into a resting phase. As a consequence, the amount of hair your body grows gradually decreases. Repeating the treatment leaves your skin beautifully hair free and touchably smooth. Treatment to prevent hair regrowth is safe and gentle, even on sensitive areas. Philips Lumea is clinically tested and developed with dermatologists for easy and effective treatment, from the comfort of your own home.
Proven safe and effective treatment
Objective studies show at least 85% hair reduction in as little as 3 treatments**. The first 4 treatments must be carried out every 2 weeks, after which you should already be able to see the desired results. To maintain your results, simply touch up every 4 weeks. After just 8 touch up treatments you can be hair-free for at least 3 months*. To enlarge this picture, please click on the image in the image gallery at the top of this page.
Suitable for a wide variety of hair and skin types
Philips Lumea Advanced works effectively, easily and safely on a wide variety of hair and skin types. It works on naturally dark blonde, brown and black colored hairs and on skin tones from very white to mid brown. As with other IPL based treatments, Philips Lumea cannot be used to treat white / grey, light blonde or red hair and is not suitable for very dark skin. This is due to the high contrast required between the pigment in hair color and pigment in the skin tone.
Philips Lumea App
Your own personal coach to ensure you are getting the most out of Lumea and using it the correct way to achieve long lasting results. Download Philips Lumea App for personalized guidance & support.
Skin tone sensor measures your skin complexion. If it detects a skin tone that is not suitable for IPL treatment it will automatically stop flashing. You can choose among five intensity settings, tailoring treatment to your preference for the most comfortable experience.
Refurbishment
Same results, better for the environment
We love to give a second life to returned IPL hair removal devices because the materials and parts we use to make them have the biggest CO2 impact. Certified with a full warranty of 2 years, these products are inspected for potential damages, then cleaned, and necessary parts are replaced.