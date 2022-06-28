  • Free Delivery Islandwide

    Philips Lumea IPL Advanced device
    238 reviews

    Lumea Advanced IPL - Hair removal device

    Long term hair-free smooth skin*

    Suggested retail price

    This product is discontinued
    Achieve 92% hair reduction in 3 treatments¹

    Lumea IPL Advanced delivers effective and long-lasting results with dedicated attachments for each body area and Lumea IPL app. Corded.

    Long lasting smoothness

    Enjoy 12 months of hair free smooth skin

    Up to 92% hair reduction in just 3 treatments.

    Safe, fast and effective on body

    Skin detection sensor & Skin tone sensor

    Detects skin presence and protects from unintentional flashing. No protection glasses needed.

    Save time and effort

    Why Lumea instead of salon laser?

    Lumea gives you professional results in the comfort of your home and in your time, at a fraction of the cost. Lumea has a built in skin tone sensor for safe use.

    Expert IPL technology at-home, developed with dermatologists

    IPL stands for Intense Pulsed Light. Philips Lumea applies gentle pulses of light to the hair root, putting the follicle into a resting phase. As a consequence, the amount of hair your body grows gradually decreases. Repeating the treatment leaves your skin beautifully hair free and touchably smooth. Treatment to prevent hair regrowth is safe and gentle, even on sensitive areas. Philips Lumea is clinically tested and developed with dermatologists for easy and effective treatment, from the comfort of your own home.

    Proven safe and effective treatment

    Objective studies show at least 85% hair reduction in as little as 3 treatments**. The first 4 treatments must be carried out every 2 weeks, after which you should already be able to see the desired results. To maintain your results, simply touch up every 4 weeks. After just 8 touch up treatments you can be hair-free for at least 3 months*. To enlarge this picture, please click on the image in the image gallery at the top of this page.

    Suitable for a wide variety of hair and skin types

    Philips Lumea Advanced works effectively, easily and safely on a wide variety of hair and skin types. It works on naturally dark blonde, brown and black colored hairs and on skin tones from very white to mid brown. As with other IPL based treatments, Philips Lumea cannot be used to treat white / grey, light blonde or red hair and is not suitable for very dark skin. This is due to the high contrast required between the pigment in hair color and pigment in the skin tone.

    Philips Lumea App

    Philips Lumea App

    Your own personal coach to ensure you are getting the most out of Lumea and using it the correct way to achieve long lasting results. Download Philips Lumea App for personalized guidance & support.

    Technology

    With Skin tone sensor

    Skin tone sensor measures your skin complexion. If it detects a skin tone that is not suitable for IPL treatment it will automatically stop flashing. You can choose among five intensity settings, tailoring treatment to your preference for the most comfortable experience.

    IPL technology and the environment

    Refurbishment

    Same results, better for the environment

    We love to give a second life to returned IPL hair removal devices because the materials and parts we use to make them have the biggest CO2 impact. Certified with a full warranty of 2 years, these products are inspected for potential damages, then cleaned, and necessary parts are replaced.

    Tips and Inspiration

    Compare Lumea Advanced

    Reviews

    Do you own a Lumea Advanced?

    Do you own a Lumea Advanced?

    Register your product, download the manual or reach out for help

    Disclaimers

    ¹ Median result 86% hair reduction on legs, after full treatment cycle (12 treatments), objective study on 48 women in Netherland and Austria.
    ² Measured on legs, 67% out of 45 women reach 92% or higher results.
    * Median result 71% hair reduction on legs, after full treatment cycle (12 treatments), objective study on 48 women in the Netherland and Austria
    ** Measured on legs, 67% out of 45 women reach 85% or higher results.

