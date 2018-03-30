2 year warranty
Discontinued
196V4LAB2/00
Enjoy great LED pictures in vivid colors
Enjoy vivid LED pictures with this attractive, glossy design display. Equipped with stereo speakers and SmartControl lite, it’s a great choice!
V Line
18.5" / 47 cm
SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyzes the contents you are displaying, automatically adjusting colors and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for just-right display of everyday office applications and lower power consumption.
Philips monitors with LED backlighting are free of Mercury content, one of the most toxic natural substances, which affects humans and animals. This reduces the environmental impact of the display throughout its life-cycle, from manufacturing to disposal.
5.0
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
vannuzzo
30/03/2018
United Kingdom
very clear picture
I am very pleased with the monitor, I use it daily and I am very satisfied. Thanks.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 200V4LAB2 LCD monitor with LED backlight
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 200V4LAB2 LCD monitor with LED backlight
errins
26/05/2014
United Kingdom
This monitor has great clarity
Before selecting this monitor to replace the one that had 'died' I viewed several others that were connected to computers to compare the on-screen results and this one's performance stood out against all the others. I found it easy to install and have been delighted with it on all counts.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 196V4LAB2 LCD monitor with LED backlight
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 196V4LAB2 LCD monitor with LED backlight