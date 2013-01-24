Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2-year warranty

    • 7-day returns

    • Free delivery on orders over $100

    Series 1000

    Air Purifier

    AC1215/30
    Find support for this product
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Healthier air, always Healthier air, always Healthier air, always
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause
    • Play Pause
    • Play Pause

      Series 1000 Air Purifier

      AC1215/30
      Find support for this product

      Healthier air, always

      Night sensing mode is a new technology especially designed for your bedroom. Be reassured of constant air quality monitoring and clean air delivery while you sleep. It is quiet as whisper to help you and your family sleep better. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $299.00
      Find similar products

      Series 1000 Air Purifier

      Healthier air, always

      Night sensing mode is a new technology especially designed for your bedroom. Be reassured of constant air quality monitoring and clean air delivery while you sleep. It is quiet as whisper to help you and your family sleep better. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all air-purifier

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Series 1000

        Series 1000

        Air Purifier

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Healthier air, always

        Cleaner Nights, Energized Days

        • Removes 99.97% particles @3nm
        • Air quality color feedback
        • Up to 63 m2 /678 ft2
        • Auto & Sleep mode
        Superior Purification that can be applied to max 63m2 room

        Superior Purification that can be applied to max 63m2 room

        Vitashield IPS with its aerodynamic design and NanoProtect Pro Filter has a boosted clean air delivery rate up to 270 m3/hr. It can effectively remove ultra-fine particles as small as 0.02um. Also it filters out harmful gases such as formaldehyde and TVOC.

        Special auto-purification mode effectively removes pollution

        Special auto-purification mode effectively removes pollution

        Indoor PM2.5 levels can increase far above local guidelines because of outdoor pollution or daily activities like cooking, cleaning etc. The smart air sensor can detect PM2.5 levels and boost the air purifier’s speed to deal with the pollution.

        Quieter and constant clean air delivery during sleep

        Quieter and constant clean air delivery during sleep

        Night sensing mode is developed especially for your bedroom; The air purifier rapidly prepares your bedroom air for sleep and constantly monitors your bedroom air quality, delivering clean air while you sleep. The dimmed and/or switched off lights and the low sound help you and your family sleep better.

        Healthy air protect alert for filter lifetime with accuracy

        Healthy air protect alert for filter lifetime with accuracy

        The healthy air protect alert lets you know promptly when it is time to replace the filter. If the filter is not replaced promptly, the appliance stops functioning - to avoid ineffective purification. So you are assured of healthier air always.

        Real-time air quality feedback

        Real-time air quality feedback

        The color ring on dashboard provides a clear view on air quality by 4-step color, ranging from blue (good allergen & particle level) to red (bad allergen & particle level).

        Certified or tested by ECARF and Airmid

        Certified or tested by ECARF and Airmid

        Certified or tested by ECARF and Airmid*

        Touch UI with display

        Touch UI with display

        Touch UI with display

        Child lock prevents unintended changes in settings

        Child lock prevents unintended changes in settings

        Advanced NanoProtect Filter delivers all-around protection

        The extra thick NanoProtect HEPA is designed for superior purification efficiency and lifetime against airborne particles.

        Technical Specifications

        • Design and finishing

          Air quality sensor(s)
          Particle
          Color of control panel
          Black
          Control panel type
          Touch
          Fan speed indicators
          1,2,3,-Turbo
          Color(s)
          White

        • Performance

          Filters out PM2.5
          99.97  %
          Filters out viruses
          99.9  %
          CADR (cigarette smoke)
          270  m³/h
          Filters out bacteria
          99.9  %

        • Technical specifications

          Cord length
          1.8  m
          Effective area
          Up to 63  m²
          Frequency
          50  Hz
          Power
          50  W
          Sound level
          33  dB(A)
          Voltage
          220  V

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          China

        • Service

          2-year guarantee
          Yes

        • Sustainability

          Packaging
          > 90% recycled materials
          User manual
          100% recycled paper

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
          541 x 325 x 211  mm

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            About Philips
            Contact us