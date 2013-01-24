Home
    FC9083/01
    The great little performer
      StudioPower Vacuum cleaner with bag

      The great little performer

      The StudioPower from Philips combines the performance of a big vacuum cleaner with the compactness of a small one. Its big power, small size, 2 handles, and large reach offer great flexibility, so you can quickly move through your home.

        The great little performer

        Big in power, compact in size

        • 2000W
        • AirflowMax technology
        • Parquet
        2000 Watt motor generating max. 400 Watt suction power

        2000 Watt motor generating max. 400 Watt suction power

        This powerful 2000 Watt motor generates max. 400 Watt suction power for excellent cleaning results.

        Two comfortable carrying handles for extra convenience

        Two comfortable carrying handles for extra convenience

        This vacuum cleaner has not one, but two carrying handles. When it is on its wheels, there is a handle on top which enables you to easily move the cleaner around with very little bending. The second handle on the front side of the appliance enables you to comfortably carry it around in an upright position.

        HEPA AirSeal plus HEPA 13 filter

        HEPA AirSeal plus HEPA 13 filter

        This Philips vacuum cleaner has been designed in such a way that all the air taken in is passed through the washable HEPA 13 filter (99.95% filtration) before it is exhausted. No escape is possible.

        Parquet nozzle with soft brush hairs for scratch-protection

        Parquet nozzle with soft brush hairs for scratch-protection

        No more risk of scratches thanks to this nozzle with soft brush hairs, especially designed to carefully clean your hard floors.

        An extra big 11 m reach

        An extra big 11 m reach

        Thanks to its 8 m cord you have an 11 m reach without having to switch the plug.

        TriActive nozzle with unique 3-in-1 action

        TriActive nozzle with unique 3-in-1 action

        The TriActive nozzle cleans your floor in 3 ways in one go: 1) A larger opening at the tip of the nozzle easily sucks up big bits. 2) It has maximum cleaning efficiency due to optimized airflow through the nozzle. 3) The two side brushes sweep up the dust and dirt closely alongside furniture and walls.

        Technical Specifications

        • Design

          Color
          Pistel red

        • Filtration

          Dust bag type
          s-bag
          Exhaust filter
          Ultra Clean Air HEPA 13 washable filter
          Dust capacity
          3  L
          HEPA Air Seal
          Yes

        • Nozzles and accessories

          Accessories included
          Crevice tool
          Accessory storage
          On handgrip
          Additional nozzle
          Parquet nozzle
          Standard nozzle
          TriActive nozzle

        • Performance

          Airflow (max)
          40  l/s
          Input power (IEC)
          1800  W
          Input power (max)
          2000  W
          Noise level (Lc IEC)
          78  dB
          Suction power (max)
          400  W
          Vacuum (max)
          30  kPa

        • Usability

          Carrying handle
          Top and front
          Clean Comfort cassette
          Yes
          Tube coupling
          Button
          Dust full indicator
          Yes
          Power control
          Electronic on appliance
          Tube type
          Metal 2-piece telescopic tube
          Wheel type
          Rubber
          Action radius
          11  m
          Cord length
          8  m

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
          450 x 240 x 240  mm
          Weight of product
          6  kg

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

