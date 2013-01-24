Home
    SilentStar Vacuum cleaner with bag

    FC9302/02
    Find support for this product
    Overall Rating / 5
    • The power of silence The power of silence The power of silence
      -{discount-value}

      SilentStar Vacuum cleaner with bag

      FC9302/02
      Find support for this product

      The power of silence

      Enjoy a relaxing, undisturbed home life with Philips SilentStar vacuum cleaner. With its unique SilentSeal nozzle, this vacuum cleaner delivers powerful cleaning performance with minimal noise.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      SilentStar Vacuum cleaner with bag

      The power of silence

      Enjoy a relaxing, undisturbed home life with Philips SilentStar vacuum cleaner. With its unique SilentSeal nozzle, this vacuum cleaner delivers powerful cleaning performance with minimal noise.

        SilentStar

        SilentStar

        Vacuum cleaner with bag

        The power of silence

        Tough on dust, gentle on your ears

        • Eco
        • SilentSeal nozzle
        • HEPA 13 washable filter
        Optimal performance & low noise due to the SilentSeal nozzle

        Optimal performance & low noise due to the SilentSeal nozzle

        The SilentSeal nozzle contributes to an optimal performance in both low noise and dust and fluff pick up. It is optimally sealed for efficient airflow resulting in best cleaning performance - made by WesselWerk.

        Aerodynamic air channel reduces noise to a quiet 70 dB

        Aerodynamic air channel reduces noise to a quiet 70 dB

        The air channel has been finetuned to make sure the air slides a smooth way out that minimizes noise creation. Additionally a special motor suspension reduces vibrations.

        1250 Watt HD motor delivering 2000 Watt performance*

        1250 Watt HD motor delivering 2000 Watt performance*

        Highly efficient 1250 Watt HD (High Density) motor generates max. 400 Watt suction power, which means that it uses 30% less energy with the same cleaning result as a 2000 Watt appliance.*

        HEPA AirSeal plus HEPA 13 filter

        HEPA AirSeal plus HEPA 13 filter

        This Philips vacuum cleaner has been designed in such a way that all the air taken in is passed through the washable HEPA 13 filter (99.95% filtration) before it is exhausted. No escape is possible.

        Two comfortable carrying handles for extra convenience

        Two comfortable carrying handles for extra convenience

        This vacuum cleaner has not one, but two carrying handles. When it is on its wheels, there is a handle on top which enables you to easily move the cleaner around with very little bending. The second handle on the front side of the appliance enables you to comfortably carry it around in an upright position.

        ECARF Seal of Quality for trusted results

        ECARF Seal of Quality for trusted results

        This ECARF certified vacuum cleaner guarantees with 99.95% certainty that almost all the air in the room will be filtered along with the normal vacuum action. This removes almost all allergens from carpets, furniture, and other spaces in your house.

        Technical Specifications

        • Design

          Color
          Star blue

        • Filtration

          Dust bag type
          s-bag Green
          Exhaust filter
          Ultra Clean Air HEPA 13 washable filter
          Dust capacity
          3.5  L
          HEPA Air Seal
          Yes

        • Nozzles and accessories

          Accessories included
          • Brush
          • Crevice tool
          • Small nozzle
          Accessory storage
          On handgrip
          Standard nozzle
          Low noise SilentSeal nozzle

        • Performance

          Airflow (max)
          42  l/s
          Input power (IEC)
          1250  W
          Input power (max)
          1250  W
          Noise level (Lc IEC)
          70  dB
          Suction power (max)
          400  W
          Vacuum (max)
          32  kPa

        • Sustainability

          Packaging
          > 90% recycled materials
          User manual
          100% recycled paper

        • Usability

          Carrying handle
          Top and front
          Clean Comfort cassette
          Yes
          Tube coupling
          Easy release
          Dust full indicator
          Yes
          Power control
          Electronic on appliance
          Tube type
          Metal 2-piece telescopic tube
          Wheel type
          Rubber
          Action radius
          11  m
          Cord length
          8  m

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
          500 x 290 x 250  mm
          Weight of product
          6.8  kg

              • Philips internal measurement; 2010.

