  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Free delivery on orders over $100

Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Series 6000

    Air Mask replaceable filter

    FY0086/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Every breathe is fresh* Every breathe is fresh* Every breathe is fresh*
      -{discount-value}

      Series 6000 Air Mask replaceable filter

      FY0086/00
      Overall Rating / 5

      Every breathe is fresh*

      Enjoy outdoor air with N95* level protection against haze, car-exhaust (particles only), pollen, bacteria

      Suggested retail price: $39.00

      Series 6000 Air Mask replaceable filter

      Every breathe is fresh*

      Enjoy outdoor air with N95* level protection against haze, car-exhaust (particles only), pollen, bacteria

      Every breathe is fresh*

      Enjoy outdoor air with N95* level protection against haze, car-exhaust (particles only), pollen, bacteria

      Suggested retail price: $39.00

      Series 6000 Air Mask replaceable filter

      Every breathe is fresh*

      Enjoy outdoor air with N95* level protection against haze, car-exhaust (particles only), pollen, bacteria

      Similar products

      See all Air Mask

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Series 6000

        Series 6000

        Air Mask replaceable filter

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Every breathe is fresh*

        4 layer filters with N95 level protection

        Constantly filter out 95% pollen*

        N95 level protection to ensure 95% bacteria filtration.

        Constantly filter out 99% bacteria

        N95 level protection ensures you constant 99% bacteria filtration.

        Effectively filter out 95% PM2.5

        Effectively filter out 95% PM2.5

        Lasts up to 122 hours

        Lasts up to 122 hours.

        Technical Specifications

        • Performance

          Filters out
          • Pollen
          • Bacteria
          • PM 2.5

        • Country of origin

          Country of origin
          China

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • This is based on third party test reports, calculated by Philips internal lab
            • With reference to the test conditions of the United States NIOSH and the Philips corporate standard, they are tested and certified by a third-party lab.
            • Pollen's size ranges from 15 to 200 micrometer (E. Pacini, Encyclopedia of Ecology 2008). N95 filter has minimum efficiency (>95%) at the most penetrating particle size (>0.1 <0.3 Micrometer)
            • It is recommended cumulative duration calculated by Philips internal lab, and the replacement time of the filter can be changed according to personal use habits.

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns
            About Philips
            Contact us