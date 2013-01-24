Search terms
Intelligent purification
The NanoProtect Series 2 filter captures 99.5% 0.003um particles, including common allergens, dust, pollution, bacteria. 12 months lifetime delivers long lasting performance. See all benefits
NanoProtect filter Series 2
Philips NanoProtect Series 2 filter covers an unfolded area of about 1.26m² to ensure a long lifetime up to 12 months.
Philips NanoProtect HEPA Series 3 filter is made of high quality material. It can capture up to 99.5%* of particles even as small as 0.003 microns - the size of most common airborne allergens, harmful particles and bacteria*. The high grade filter with firm and stable structure ensures all the air flows through the filter and delivers high filtration efficiency.