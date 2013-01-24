Home
    NanoProtect filter Series 2

    FY0194/30
    Intelligent purification
      NanoProtect filter Series 2

      FY0194/30
      Intelligent purification

      The NanoProtect Series 2 filter captures 99.5% 0.003um particles, including common allergens, dust, pollution, bacteria. 12 months lifetime delivers long lasting performance. See all benefits

      NanoProtect filter Series 2

      Intelligent purification

      Intelligent purification

      NanoProtect filter Series 2

      Intelligent purification

        NanoProtect filter Series 2

        Intelligent purification

        Captures 99.5% of particles

        Captures 99.5% of particles
        As long as 12 months lifetime

        As long as 12 months lifetime

        Philips NanoProtect Series 2 filter covers an unfolded area of about 1.26m² to ensure a long lifetime up to 12 months.

        Captures 99.5% of particles

        Philips NanoProtect HEPA Series 3 filter is made of high quality material. It can capture up to 99.5%* of particles even as small as 0.003 microns - the size of most common airborne allergens, harmful particles and bacteria*. The high grade filter with firm and stable structure ensures all the air flows through the filter and delivers high filtration efficiency.

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          China

            • Tested with Staphylococcus albus and Influenza A (H1N1).
            • Philips Air Purifier traps 99.5% of particles as small as 0.003 microns that pass through the filter. Tested on the filter media for 1 pass efficiency at 5.33cm/s airflow in 2015 by a third party lab.

