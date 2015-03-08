2 year warranty
Discontinued
Eliminates 99% of the calc
Suitable for PerfectCare Pure
The lifetime of your cartridge depends on the water hardness where you live and the number of hours you spend ironing per week; In average, 1 cartridge provides 3 months of ironing time.
The Pure Steam Anti-scale cartridge will efficiently protect your PerfectCare Pure against any scale damage. Your appliance is guaranteed 5 years against scale.
PureSteam Anti-scale cartridge filters 99% of scale from tap water. It ensures consistent steam flow and prevents calc residues on clothes.
Awards
2.5
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
NiceView
08/03/2015
Australia
great iron, careful with the condensation on the floor
Great iron, easy on the shirts and pants but after using it I noticed water on the floor, it is the steam from the iron condensing on the ironing board frame under the cover - cool metal (a Philips ironing board). May need to put a towel under the board, in the future.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PerfectCare Pure GC002/00 Anti-scale cartridge
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PerfectCare Pure GC002/00 Anti-scale cartridge
Niunju
04/04/2026
Australia
Iron is just perfect, but stop producing cartridges was a low kick
This review was made for PerfectCare Pure GC002/00 Anti-scale cartridge
This review was made for PerfectCare Pure GC002/00 Anti-scale cartridge
It is possible that the product looks darker and wetter than in the package picture as it has been pre-treated with demineralized water to ensure best performance.