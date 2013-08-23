  • Free Delivery Islandwide

    PerfectCare Pure

    Anti-scale cartridge

    GC002/00
      -{discount-value}

      PerfectCare Pure Anti-scale cartridge

      GC002/00
      Pure Steam Anti-scale cartridge*

        Pure Steam Anti-scale cartridge*

        99% calc free, increase lifetime by 5 times

        • Eliminates 99% of the calc
        • Suitable for PerfectCare Pure
        • Pack with 2 cartridges
        3 months of ironing

        3 months of ironing

        The lifetime of your cartridge depends on the water hardness where you live and the number of hours you spend ironing per week; In average, 1 cartridge provides 3 months of ironing time.

        5 years of warranty against scale

        5 years of warranty against scale

        The Pure Steam Anti-scale cartridge will efficiently protect your PerfectCare Pure against any scale damage. Your appliance is guaranteed 5 years against scale.

        99% calc-free with PureSteam Anti-scale cartridge

        99% calc-free with PureSteam Anti-scale cartridge

        PureSteam Anti-scale cartridge filters 99% of scale from tap water. It ensures consistent steam flow and prevents calc residues on clothes.

        Replace the cartridge when your appliance warns you

        Replace the cartridge when your appliance warns you

        PerfectCare Pure warns you when the Pure Steam Anti-scale cartridge needs to be replaced. The anti-calc replacement light starts flashing, your appliance starts beeping and then stops to prevent you from damaging it and getting dirts on your clothes.To continue using your appliance in the best conditions, you can either use demineralized water while keeping the old cartridge inside, or replace it by a new Pure Steam Anti-scale cartridge.

        Increase lifetime by 5 times

        Increase lifetime by 5 times

        It prevents your appliance from any scale damage and increase the lifetime of your appliance by 5 times.

        The most effective anti-scale system

        The most effective anti-scale system

        The unique Philips PureSteam Anti-scale cartridge is proven to be the most effective integrated anti-scale system.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Product dimensions
          9.4 x 5.4 x 6.8  cm
          Packaging dimensions
          11 x 8 x 12  cm
          Product weight
          0.19  kg
          Number of cartridges in pack
          2
          Weight of product in pack
          0.43  kg

        • Logistic data

          A-box dimensions
          13x25x40  cm
          A-box weight
          4.7  kg
          F-box dimensions
          11x8x12  cm
          F-box weight
          0.43  kg

        • Replacement

          Suitable for
          PerfectCare Pure

            • It is possible that the product looks darker and wetter than in the package picture as it has been pre-treated with demineralized water to ensure best performance.

