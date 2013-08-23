Search terms
Pure Steam Anti-scale cartridge*
Pure Steam Anti-scale cartridge is suitable for the PerfectCare Pure steam generators equipped with the Pure Steam technology. It will eliminate 99% of the calc and increase life by 5 times See all benefits
The lifetime of your cartridge depends on the water hardness where you live and the number of hours you spend ironing per week; In average, 1 cartridge provides 3 months of ironing time.
The Pure Steam Anti-scale cartridge will efficiently protect your PerfectCare Pure against any scale damage. Your appliance is guaranteed 5 years against scale.
PureSteam Anti-scale cartridge filters 99% of scale from tap water. It ensures consistent steam flow and prevents calc residues on clothes.
PerfectCare Pure warns you when the Pure Steam Anti-scale cartridge needs to be replaced. The anti-calc replacement light starts flashing, your appliance starts beeping and then stops to prevent you from damaging it and getting dirts on your clothes.To continue using your appliance in the best conditions, you can either use demineralized water while keeping the old cartridge inside, or replace it by a new Pure Steam Anti-scale cartridge.
It prevents your appliance from any scale damage and increase the lifetime of your appliance by 5 times.
The unique Philips PureSteam Anti-scale cartridge is proven to be the most effective integrated anti-scale system.
