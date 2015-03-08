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2 year warranty

30-day return

All series

  • Pure Steam Anti-scale cartridge*
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  • Pure Steam Anti-scale cartridge*
  • Pure Steam Anti-scale cartridge*
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Pure Steam Anti-scale cartridge*

Discontinued

PerfectCare PureAnti-scale cartridge

GC002/00

2.5
| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

1 award

Pure Steam Anti-scale cartridge*
Pure Steam Anti-scale cartridge is suitable for the PerfectCare Pure steam generators equipped with the Pure Steam technology. It will eliminate 99% of the calc and increase life by 5 times
See all benefits

99% calc free, increase lifetime by 5 times

Pure Steam Anti-scale cartridge*

  • Eliminates 99% of the calc

  • Suitable for PerfectCare Pure

3 months of ironing

3 months of ironing

The lifetime of your cartridge depends on the water hardness where you live and the number of hours you spend ironing per week; In average, 1 cartridge provides 3 months of ironing time.

5 years of warranty against scale

5 years of warranty against scale

The Pure Steam Anti-scale cartridge will efficiently protect your PerfectCare Pure against any scale damage. Your appliance is guaranteed 5 years against scale.

99% calc-free with PureSteam Anti-scale cartridge

99% calc-free with PureSteam Anti-scale cartridge

PureSteam Anti-scale cartridge filters 99% of scale from tap water. It ensures consistent steam flow and prevents calc residues on clothes.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

  • Award image VRS_PBTAWARD66

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.5

of 5

2

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

5
3
2

08/03/2015

Australia

Australia

great iron, careful with the condensation on the floor

Great iron, easy on the shirts and pants but after using it I noticed water on the floor, it is the steam from the iron condensing on the ironing board frame under the cover - cool metal (a Philips ironing board). May need to put a towel under the board, in the future.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PerfectCare Pure GC002/00 Anti-scale cartridge

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PerfectCare Pure GC002/00 Anti-scale cartridge

04/04/2026

Australia

Australia

Iron is just perfect, but stop producing cartridges was a low kick

This review was made for PerfectCare Pure GC002/00 Anti-scale cartridge

This review was made for PerfectCare Pure GC002/00 Anti-scale cartridge

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Disclaimers

  1. It is possible that the product looks darker and wetter than in the package picture as it has been pre-treated with demineralized water to ensure best performance.