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2 year warranty

7-day return

All series

  • Standard Product Photo Philips ActiveTouch Garment Steamer
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips ActiveTouch Garment Steamer
  • Product with Accessory Photograph Philips ActiveTouch Garment Steamer
  • Product in Use Photo Philips ActiveTouch Garment Steamer GC550/28
  • Standard Product Photo Philips ActiveTouch Garment Steamer
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips ActiveTouch Garment Steamer
  • Product with Accessory Photograph Philips ActiveTouch Garment Steamer
  • Product in Use Photo Philips ActiveTouch Garment Steamer GC550/28

Discontinued

ActiveTouchGarment Steamer

GC550/28

2

| (1) Review

1 award

Better results with less effort

Experience the convenience of this compact garment steamer with special suction function in the steamer head and remove creases from your garments quickly with less effort.

See all benefits

with special suction function

Better results with less effort

  • 1500 W

  • Suction function

Active stretching

Active stretching

The suction function within the steamer head actively stretches the garment for optimal results.

Better crease removal

Better crease removal

The suction function within the steamer head brings the garment closer to the steam for enhanced steam penetration and better crease removal.

Less effort

Less effort

The suction function within the steamer head keeps the garment close to the steamer head making it easier to handle.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.0

of 5

1

Review

5
4
3
1

14/03/2014

Malaysia

Malaysia

Not for guys

Good product for ladies but useless for guys. There are no pleat maker and steam level controller supplied.

This review was made for ActiveTouch GC550/28 Garment Steamer

This review was made for ActiveTouch GC550/28 Garment Steamer

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