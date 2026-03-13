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2 year warranty

7-day return

All series

ActiveTouch Garment Steamer

Discontinued

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ActiveTouchGarment Steamer

GC550/28

ActiveTouch Garment Steamer

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Important Information Manual Philips QuickTouch Portable garment Steamer

  • PDF file, 900.1 kB
  • 13 March 2026

User Manual Philips ActiveTouch Garment Steamer

  • PDF file, 2 MB
  • 13 March 2026

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