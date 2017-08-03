Home
      PerfectCare Elite Plus

      The world’s fastest and most powerful iron* got smarter, with intelligent automatic steam and guaranteed no burns.

       

      94% of users think this is the smartest iron they have ever used!**

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: $799.00

       * Steam rate (norm IEC60311) vs. the 10 best-selling steam generators; tested April 2017.

      **home placement test results among 52 steam generator users; (Germany, July 2017)

      PerfectCare Elite Plus

      • Guaranteed no burns for your clothes
      •  Iron from jeans to silk with no temperature settings required with OptimalTEMP technology
      • Intelligent automatic steam with DynamiQ sensor for faster and more comfortable ironing
      • Ultra-lightweight iron for ease of use and comfort
      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: $799.00

      • Specification highlights

        • No burns

          Yes

        • No temperature settings needed

          Yes

        • Pressure

          Max 8 bar

        • Steam boost

          Up to 600  g

        • Detachable water tank

          Yes

        • Water tank capacity

          1800  ml

        • Carry lock

          For transportation and safety

        • Weight of iron

          0.8  kg

        • Descaling and cleaning

          Easy De-calc Plus

        • Safety auto off

          Yes

      • Specifications

        Technology
        Technology
        Cyclonic steam chamber
        • Yes
        No burns
        • Yes
        No temperature settings needed
        • Yes
        OptimalTEMP technology
        • Yes
        Silent steam Technology
        • Yes
        Smart Control Processor
        • Yes
        DynamiQ
        • Yes
        Fast crease removal
        Fast crease removal
        Continuous steam
        • Up to 165 g/min
        Power
        • Max 2700 W
        Pressure
        • Max 8 bar
        Ready to use
        • 2 min
        Steam boost
        • Up to 600 g
        Vertical steam
        • Yes
        Voltage
        • 220-240 V
        Easy to use
        Easy to use
        Safe on all ironable fabrics
        • Even delicates like silk
        Soleplate gliding performance
        • 5 stars
        Soleplate name
        • T-ionicGlide
        Water tank capacity
        • 1800 ml
        Detachable water tank
        • Yes
        Hose length
        • 1.9 m
        Low water alert
        • Yes
        Power cord length
        • 2 m
        Precision steam tip
        • Yes
        Ready to use
        • Sound indicator
        Refill any time during use
        • Yes
        Safety auto off
        • Yes
        Soleplate scratch resistance
        • 5 stars
        Tap water suitable
        • Yes
        Scale management
        Scale management
        Descaling and cleaning
        • Easy De-calc Plus
        Descaling reminder
        • Light
        Storage
        Storage
        Carry lock
        • For transportation and safety
        Hose storage
        • Hose storage compartment
        Accessories included
        Accessories included
        Glove for extra protection
        • Yes
        Size and weight
        Size and weight
        Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
        • 31 x 35 x 51 cm
        Product dimensions (WxHxL)
        • 23.3 x 28.5 x 45.3 cm
        Total weight with packaging
        • 7.4 kg
        Weight of iron
        • 0.8 kg
        Weight of iron + base
        • 5.1 kg
        Guarantee
        Guarantee
        2 year worldwide guarantee
        • Yes
        Green efficiency
        Green efficiency
        Energy saving mode
        • Yes
        Energy saving*
        • 50 %
        Product packaging
        • 100% recycable
        User manual
        • 100% recycled paper

      • Call us

        Call us
        +65 6882 3999
        Mondays - Fridays 09:00 am - 06:00 pm
        Closed on Saturdays, Sundays &Public Holidays
      • WhatsApp

        WhatsApp

        +65 89380477

        Add the number +65 89380477 to your contact list and contact us through WhatsApp

        Monday to Sunday: 09:00am – 06:00pm
