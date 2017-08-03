The world’s fastest and most powerful iron* got smarter, with intelligent automatic steam and guaranteed no burns.
94% of users think this is the smartest iron they have ever used!**
Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
2-year warranty
7-day returns
Free delivery on orders over $100
The world’s fastest and most powerful iron* got smarter, with intelligent automatic steam and guaranteed no burns.
94% of users think this is the smartest iron they have ever used!**
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
* Steam rate (norm IEC60311) vs. the 10 best-selling steam generators; tested April 2017.
**home placement test results among 52 steam generator users; (Germany, July 2017)
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
No burns
Yes
No temperature settings needed
Yes
Pressure
Max 8 bar
Steam boost
Up to 600 g
Detachable water tank
Yes
Water tank capacity
1800 ml
Carry lock
For transportation and safety
Weight of iron
0.8 kg
Descaling and cleaning
Easy De-calc Plus
Safety auto off
Yes
|Cyclonic steam chamber
|
|No burns
|
|No temperature settings needed
|
|OptimalTEMP technology
|
|Silent steam Technology
|
|Smart Control Processor
|
|DynamiQ
|
|Continuous steam
|
|Power
|
|Pressure
|
|Ready to use
|
|Steam boost
|
|Vertical steam
|
|Voltage
|
|Safe on all ironable fabrics
|
|Soleplate gliding performance
|
|Soleplate name
|
|Water tank capacity
|
|Detachable water tank
|
|Hose length
|
|Low water alert
|
|Power cord length
|
|Precision steam tip
|
|Ready to use
|
|Refill any time during use
|
|Safety auto off
|
|Soleplate scratch resistance
|
|Tap water suitable
|
|Descaling and cleaning
|
|Descaling reminder
|
|Carry lock
|
|Hose storage
|
|Glove for extra protection
|
|Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
|
|Product dimensions (WxHxL)
|
|Total weight with packaging
|
|Weight of iron
|
|Weight of iron + base
|
|2 year worldwide guarantee
|
|Energy saving mode
|
|Energy saving*
|
|Product packaging
|
|User manual
|
Keep track of your product warranty coverage
Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers
Get easy access to product support