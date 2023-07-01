  • Free Delivery Islandwide

    Ultinon Pro3100 SI

    car headlight bulb

    LUM11090CU31B2
      -{discount-value}

      Ultinon Pro3100 SI car headlight bulb

      LUM11090CU31B2

      Stand out from the crowd

      For a stylish drive, upgrade to Philips Ultinon Pro3100 LED white [≈R5W/R10W] for your rear tail signals. They are bright and look good so you can signal safely and stylishly.

      Ultinon Pro3100 SI car headlight bulb

      Stand out from the crowd

      For a stylish drive, upgrade to Philips Ultinon Pro3100 LED white [≈R5W/R10W] for your rear tail signals. They are bright and look good so you can signal safely and stylishly. See all benefits

        Stand out from the crowd

        Durable and vibrant LED signaling

        • LED-White [≈R5W/R10W]
        • Number of bulbs: 2
        • 12V, 6000 K daylight effect
        Signal your intent with brighter exterior lighting

        Signaling the intended movement of your vehicle is vital to your safety. To avoid collisions, other people need to know what youre doing, whether its reversing, maneuvering, turning or stopping. And when poor weather reduces visibility, the need for bright and vibrant signaling becomes even greater. Philips Ultinon Pro3100 signaling lights give you the performance you need: as tail lights, they give other drivers vital extra time to react to your movements.

        Optimized for enhanced visibility

        The Philips Ultinon Pro3100 LED exterior lighting range is designed for smarter light distribution to project exterior signaling light where you need it (whether thats reversing, stopping or signaling). With wide-angle, uniform light, not only can you can see more of the road, but other drivers can also see more of you.

        Durable, long-lasting LED lighting

        You want bright and stylish car lights, but you dont want to keep replacing failed lamps. That's a major weakness of conventional signal lights - the more powerful the light, the shorter its lifespan. At the same light intensity, LEDs last much longer. Philips Ultinon Pro3100 LED lights are extremely durable with their lifetime of 3,000 hours, up to 3 times the lifespan of conventional R5W or R10W signaling bulbs (Philips R5W 12V or R10W 12V). Replacing your conventional R5W or R10W with Philips Ultinon Pro3100 LED lights will avoid multiple replacements in future to save you money and time.

        Easy to install and compatible with many car models

        Enjoy the plug-and-play experience: the Philips Ultinon Pro3100 comes with standard caps so replacement is easy and quick.

        Easy to install on your car

        Enjoy the plug-and-play experience: the Philips Ultinon Pro3100 comes with polarity-free design, so you dont need to worry about the polarity during installation. It will save you time and make installation easier.

        Instant safety information for other drivers

        Compared to incandescent lamps, Philips Ultinon Pro3100 LEDs light up instantly to ensure that other drivers can react faster, keeping you safer.

        Technical Specifications

        • Marketing specifications

          Product highlight
          High brightness, Polarity-free, Easy to install
          Expected benefits
          Transform your lights

        • Product description

          Application
          Rear position/parking lights
          Base
          BA15s
          Designation
          LED-White [≈R5W/R10W]
          Homologation ECE
          NO
          Range
          Ultinon Pro3100
          Technology
          LED
          Type
          • LED-White [≈R5W/R10W]
          • LED-White [≈R5W/R10W]

        • Lifetime

          Life time
          3000 hrs

        • Light characteristics

          Lumens
          160
          Color temperature
          6000K

        • Electrical characteristics

          Wattage
          1.8  W
          Voltage
          12V  V

        • Ordering information

          Order entry
          11090CU31B2
          Ordering code
          72657130

        • Packaging Data

          EAN1
          6974260726571
          EAN3
          6974260726588
          Packaging type
          B2

        • Packed product information

          Width
          1.5  cm
          Pack Quantity
          2
          MOQ (for professionals)
          10
          Length [in]
          9.5
          Height [in]
          13.5

        • Outerpack information

          Gross weight per piece
          0.49  kg
          Length [in]
          14.2
          Width [in]
          12.1
          Height [in]
          10.3

