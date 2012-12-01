Philips Avent Disposable breast pads
Comfortable through the night
Unique Philips Avent breast pads SCF253/20 specially designed to help you stay dry and comfortable while sleeping.
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Suggested retail price: $7.90
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Show {amount} more products Show less Comfortable through the night Breast pads for night time Overnight protection
The Philips Avent breast pads have wider shape and thicker core for added absorbency. Double adhesive strips to secure the pad in place.
All-round leakage barrier
Designed for extra protection when lying down.
Ultra dry
The Philips Avent breast pads have multiple layers for super absorbancy.
Silky soft feel
Silky soft topsheet and breathable, natural materials. Dermatologically tested.
Developed with breastfeeding expert
Developed in collaboration with a midwife and breastfeeding advisor who has been supporting mums with breastfeeding for 20 years.
Hygienic
Individually wrapped for extra hygiene.
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Show all product features Show fewer product features Technical Specifications
Dimensions & weight
Dimensions
140x140x100
mm
Silky soft feel
Silky soft topsheet
Design
Discreet contoured shape
Yes
Country of origin
China
Yes
Material
Breast pads
Dermatologically tested
Natural materials
What is included
Disposable day breast pads
2
pcs Disposable night breast pads
20
pcs
Functions
Ultra dry
Maximum comfort
Anti-slip
Adhesive tape
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