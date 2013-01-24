Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Philips Avent

    Disposable breast pads

    SCF253/20
    Avent
    Avent
    • Comfortable through the night Comfortable through the night Comfortable through the night
      Philips Avent Disposable breast pads

      SCF253/20
      Comfortable through the night

      Unique Philips AVENT breast pads SCF253/20 specially designed to help you stay dry and comfortable while sleeping. See all benefits

      Philips Avent Disposable breast pads

      Comfortable through the night

      Unique Philips AVENT breast pads SCF253/20 specially designed to help you stay dry and comfortable while sleeping. See all benefits

        Comfortable through the night

        Breast pads for night time

        • 20 night pads
        Overnight protection

        Overnight protection

        The Philips Avent breast pads have wider shape and thicker core for added absorbency. Double adhesive strips to secure the pad in place.

        All-round leakage barrier

        All-round leakage barrier

        Designed for extra protection when lying down.

        Ultra dry

        Ultra dry

        The Philips Avent breast pads have multiple layers for super absorbancy.

        Silky soft feel

        Silky soft feel

        Silky soft topsheet and breathable, natural materials. Dermatologically tested.

        Developed with breastfeeding expert

        Developed in collaboration with a midwife and breastfeeding advisor who has been supporting mums with breastfeeding for 20 years.

        Hygienic

        Individually wrapped for extra hygiene.

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          China
          Yes

        • Material

          Breast pads
          • Dermatologically tested
          • Natural materials

        • What is included

          Disposable day breast pads
          2  pcs
          Disposable night breast pads
          20  pcs

        • Design

          Discreet contoured shape
          Yes

        • Functions

          Ultra dry
          • Multi layers
          • One-way top

        • Dimensions & weight

          Dimensions
          140x140x100  mm

        • Maximum comfort

          Anti-slip
          Adhesive tape

        • Silky soft feel

          Silky soft topsheet
          • Breathable natural material
          • Dermatologically tested

