Neckband Headphones SHJ023/00
Lightweight neckband with smart cable design
Lightweight and secure, these Nike Sport Flight headphones feature an obtrusive-free cable that runs behind your neck - perfect for exercise!
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Lightweight neckband with smart cable design It moves you more Stays comfortably in your ear when you are on the move
Whether you are out running, cycling or taking part in any active pastime, this headphone will stays comfortably in your ear.
Lightweight design improves comfort for prolonged use.
The durable, lightweight quality materials of these Philips headphones enhance comfort for extended wearing.
Rear cable exit enhances comfort and convenience
The headphone cable is centered at the back of the neckband so you're hardly aware it's even there.
Reinforced cable connection ensures extra durability
A soft plastic part on the earshell reduces cable strain, protects the connection and prevents damage from repeated bending.
Sound
Magnet type
Neodymium Frequency response
12 - 22 000
Hz Sensitivity
104
dB Maximum power input
50
mW Impedance
16
ohm
Outer Carton
EAN
87 12581 35468 8 Length
39
cm Number of consumer packagings
12 Width
32
cm Gross weight
2.307
kg Height
20
cm Nett weight
0.216
kg Tare weight
2.091
kg
Packaging dimensions
Height
17.5
cm Packaging type
Blister Width
17.2
cm Depth
4.5
cm Number of products included
1 EAN
87 12581 35467 1 Gross weight
0.116
kg Nett weight
0.018
kg Tare weight
0.098
kg
