    Neckband Headphones

    SHJ023/00
    Lightweight neckband with smart cable design
      Lightweight neckband with smart cable design

      Lightweight and secure, these Nike Sport Flight headphones feature an obtrusive-free cable that runs behind your neck - perfect for exercise!

      Lightweight neckband with smart cable design

      Lightweight and secure, these Nike Sport Flight headphones feature an obtrusive-free cable that runs behind your neck - perfect for exercise!

        Lightweight neckband with smart cable design

        It moves you more

        Stays comfortably in your ear when you are on the move

        Whether you are out running, cycling or taking part in any active pastime, this headphone will stays comfortably in your ear.

        Lightweight design improves comfort for prolonged use.

        The durable, lightweight quality materials of these Philips headphones enhance comfort for extended wearing.

        Rear cable exit enhances comfort and convenience

        The headphone cable is centered at the back of the neckband so you're hardly aware it's even there.

        Reinforced cable connection ensures extra durability

        A soft plastic part on the earshell reduces cable strain, protects the connection and prevents damage from repeated bending.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Frequency response
          12 - 22 000  Hz
          Sensitivity
          104  dB
          Maximum power input
          50  mW
          Impedance
          16  ohm

        • Outer Carton

          EAN
          87 12581 35468 8
          Length
          39  cm
          Number of consumer packagings
          12
          Width
          32  cm
          Gross weight
          2.307  kg
          Height
          20  cm
          Nett weight
          0.216  kg
          Tare weight
          2.091  kg

        • Packaging dimensions

          Height
          17.5  cm
          Packaging type
          Blister
          Width
          17.2  cm
          Depth
          4.5  cm
          Number of products included
          1
          EAN
          87 12581 35467 1
          Gross weight
          0.116  kg
          Nett weight
          0.018  kg
          Tare weight
          0.098  kg

