Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2-year warranty

    • 7-day returns

    • Free delivery on orders over $100

    Headband headphones

    SHL3000WT/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Powerful sound Powerful sound Powerful sound
      -{discount-value}

      Headband headphones

      SHL3000WT/00
      Overall Rating / 5

      Powerful sound

      This Philips SHL3000WT/00 headphone provides you powerful sound and bass. Designed together with the rotational soft cushioned earshells, you will get a perfect listening experience on the go. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Headband headphones

      Powerful sound

      This Philips SHL3000WT/00 headphone provides you powerful sound and bass. Designed together with the rotational soft cushioned earshells, you will get a perfect listening experience on the go. See all benefits

      Powerful sound

      This Philips SHL3000WT/00 headphone provides you powerful sound and bass. Designed together with the rotational soft cushioned earshells, you will get a perfect listening experience on the go. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Headband headphones

      Powerful sound

      This Philips SHL3000WT/00 headphone provides you powerful sound and bass. Designed together with the rotational soft cushioned earshells, you will get a perfect listening experience on the go. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all over-ear-on-ear-headphones

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Headband headphones

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Powerful sound

        With DJ monitoring style

        • DJ monitor style
        • White
        Adjustable earshells and headband fits the shape of any head

        Adjustable earshells and headband fits the shape of any head

        Soft ear cushions for comfortable, long listening sessions

        Soft ear cushions for comfortable, long listening sessions

        32mm speaker driver delivers powerful and dynamic sound

        32mm speaker driver delivers powerful and dynamic sound

        A 1.2m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

        The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

        Closed type acoustic provide good sound isolation

        Closed type acoustic of these Philips headphones provide good sound isolation.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          closed
          Frequency response
          20 - 20,000  Hz
          Impedance
          24 Ohm
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Maximum power input
          1000 mW
          Sensitivity
          106 dB
          Speaker diameter
          32 mm

        • Connectivity

          Cable length
          1.2 m
          Cable Connection
          two-sided
          Connector
          3.5  mm

        • Packaging dimensions

          Packaging type
          Blister
          Type of shelf placement
          Hanging
          EAN
          69 23410 71586 6
          Number of products included
          1
          Depth
          4.5  cm
          Depth
          1.8  inch
          Gross weight
          0.234  kg
          Gross weight
          0.516  lb
          Height
          25.7  cm
          Height
          10.1  inch
          Nett weight
          0.311  lb
          Nett weight
          0.141  kg
          Tare weight
          0.205  lb
          Tare weight
          0.093  kg
          Width
          19.9  cm
          Width
          7.8  inch

        • Outer Carton

          GTIN
          1 69 23410 71586 3
          Number of consumer packagings
          6
          Gross weight
          3.748  lb
          Gross weight
          1.7  kg
          Height
          11.2  inch
          Height
          28.5  cm
          Length
          29.5  cm
          Length
          11.6  inch
          Nett weight
          0.846  kg
          Nett weight
          1.865  lb
          Tare weight
          1.883  lb
          Tare weight
          0.854  kg
          Width
          21  cm
          Width
          8.3  inch

        • Product dimensions

          Depth
          1.6  inch
          Depth
          4  cm
          Height
          18.5  cm
          Height
          7.3  inch
          Weight
          0.1405  kg
          Weight
          0.310  lb
          Width
          6.0  inch
          Width
          15.2  cm

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns
            About Philips
            Contact us