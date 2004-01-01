  • Free Delivery Islandwide

  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Sign up and save

Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    SHL5905FB/98

    SHL5905FB/98
    • -{discount-value}

      SHL5905FB/98

      SHL5905FB/98

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      SHL5905FB/98

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      SHL5905FB/98

      Similar products

      See all Noise-cancelling

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        - {discount-value}

        Total:

        recurring payment

        Built-in microphone & volume control lets you take calls

        Built-in microphone & volume control lets you take calls

        Your CitiScape headphones feature a built-in microphone and volume control so you can easily switch from listening to music to taking phone calls. It’s a breeze staying connected with your music – and with the people who matter most to you.

        Finely tuned 40mm premium drivers deliver precision sound

        Finely tuned 40mm premium drivers deliver precision sound

        Immerse in crystal clear and richly detailed sound delivered by finely tuned premium 40mm drivers. Backed by Philips' heritage in sound excellence, your CitiScape headphones are carefully engineered to reproduce high precision sound for truly captivating music enjoyment on the move.

        Flat 1.2m anti-tangle cable keeps you kink- and knot-free

        Flat 1.2m anti-tangle cable keeps you kink- and knot-free

        Say goodbye to wrestling with knotted and messy cables in and out of your bag. Your CitiScape headphones’ flat 1.2m anti-tangle cable stays kink- and knot-free – always. Now you can focus on what matters most, like enjoying your music with ease wherever you go.

        MusicSeal keeps your music in and all to yourself

        MusicSeal keeps your music in and all to yourself

        Whether you’re listening to the gnashing guitar riffs of a funk metal band or the lilting soprano of an opera diva, MusicSeal ensures that your CitiScape headphones lets you keep your favorite music all to yourself. With double layered walls within the earshell and secure edges between the headphone cushions and housing, this innovative feature seals in every beat. At the same time, ambient noise is prevented from seeping through and disrupting your music enjoyment.

        Over-ear isolating cushions block out the city’s noise

        Over-ear isolating cushions block out the city’s noise

        Be part of the city's buzz but not its noise with over-the-ear sound isolating cushions. The incredibly soft ear cushions enclose the speakers around your ears to create a perfect seal. You will be able to clearly discern and enjoy all the sound details in your favorite music. Designed to alleviate pressure on your ears, you can wear your CitiScape headphones in true comfort and for long periods of time.

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe to our newsletter

            * This field is mandatory

            Exclusive promotions and coupons

            Product launches

            Sign up and receive $30 off on your first purchase*

            *

            I would like to receive promotional communications based on my preferences and behavior, about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time !

            What does this mean?

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

            I understand

            You are about to visit a Philips global content page

            Continue

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.