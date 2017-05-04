Descaling your Saeco Exprelia espresso machine helps keeping it in optimal condition. Discover how to easily do this yourself.
How to descale my Saeco Exprelia espresso machine.
Which instruction to follow and where to find the type number of my Exprelia
You can find here the Saeco Exprelia descaling instructions for the latest models:
- Exprelia models with typenumber: HD8852 - HD8857
- Exprelia models with typenumber: HD8858 - HD8859
The typenumber of your machine can be found on the inside of the service door.
Before you start the descaling cycle.
The complete descaling takes about 30 minutes and consists of a descaling cycle and rinsing cycles.
Once started you need to complete the descale procedure till the very end.
Use Saeco/Philips descaling solution CA7600 or CA6701, never use vinegar as a decalcifier.
Empty the drip tray.
Have a container available to collect the water during the descaling process.
Remove the INTENZA+ water filter from the water tank (if placed).
Remove the Pannarello / Cappuccinatore / Automatic milk frother (if placed).
Descale instructions: Exprelia typenumber HD8852 - HD8857
1) Press the “MENU” button to open the menu and scroll down by pressing the down button. Select " MACHINE MENU”. Press “OK” to confirm.
2) Select “MAINTENANCE”. Press “OK” to confirm.
3) Select “DESCALING”. Press “OK” to confirm.
4) Press “OK” to start descaling.
5) Empty the water tank and pour the entire bottle of Saeco descaling solution in it. Fill the water tank up with fresh water to the MAX level and put it back into the machine. Press “OK” to confirm.
6) Empty the internal drip tray. Press “OK” to confirm.
7) Fill half of the milk carafe with fresh water. Insert the carafe and open the milk dispenser.
8) Place one container under the steam/hot water wand and one under the coffee/ milk dispensing spout. Press “OK” to confirm.
9) The machine starts dispensing the descaling solution at intervals. The display shows the progress.
10) Wait until the machine stops dispensing and “RINSE TANK & FILL WITH WATER” is displayed.
11) Rinse the water tank, fill it up to the MAX level with fresh water and place it back into the machine. Press “OK” to confirm.
12) Empty the internal drip tray. Press “OK” to confirm.
13) Take out the milk carafe and empty it. Fill half of the milk carafe with fresh water. Insert the carafe and open the milk dispenser. Press “OK” to confirm.
14) Place the container under the steam/hot water wand and the dispensing spout. Press “OK” to confirm.
15) The rinsing cycle is activated. The bar shows the cycle progress.
16) When the rinsing cycle is finished the machine automatically starts heating up. The descaling symbol is disappeared from the display.
17) Clean the drip tray, milk carafe and other parts.
18) The machine is now ready for brewing coffee.
Descale instructions: Exprelia typenumber HD8858 - HD8859
1) Press the MENU button, select MAINTENANCE and select DESCALING with OK.
2) Press OK to confirm to start the descaling.
3) Remove the water tank and empty it. For the Exprelia machines that are compatible with AquaClean, the machine will show in the display: Remove the AquaClean water filter. Confirm with OK.
4) Empty the internal and external drip tray. Confirm with OK.
5) Fill half of the milk carafe with fresh water. Insert and open the milk dispensing spout. Confirm with OK.
6) Place a container underneath the steam/hot water wand and the milk carafe dispensing spout. Confirm with OK.
7) Pour the entire bottle of Saeco descaling solution in the water tank. Top up the water tank with fresh tap water to the MAX level. Confirm with OK.
8) The machine will start dispensing the descaling solution at intervals. The display shows step 1/2 descaling and the bar shows the progress. This takes about 20 minutes.
Note: The descaling cycle can be paused by pressing the pause button. To resume press the OK button.
9) When the mixture of descaling solution and water has been used up, the machine indicates to rinse the water tank and fill it with fresh water. Confirm with OK.
10) Empty the internal and external drip tray. Confirm with OK.
11) Fill half of the milk carafe with fresh water. Insert and open the milk dispensing spout. Confirm with OK.
12) Empty the container and place it back. Confirm with OK.
13) The rinsing cycle starts. The display shows step 2/2 rinsing and the bar shows the progress.
14) When the amount of water needed for the rinse cycle has been completely dispensed, the machine automatically ends the descaling process by showing this screen after a short warm-up phase.