    How to descale my Saeco Incanto espresso machine

    Descaling your Saeco Incanto espresso machine helps keeping it in optimal condition. Discover how to easily do this yourself.

    Overview of the latest Incanto models

    You can find here the Saeco Incanto descaling instructions for the latest models:

    • Incanto models with type number: HD8911 till HD8922
    • Incanto Executive with type number: HD9712
    • For other Incanto machines, please follow the instructions in the User Manual

    The type number of your machine can be found on the inside of the service door.

    Before you start the descaling cycle

    • The complete descaling takes about 30 minutes and consists of a descaling cycle and rinsing cycles
    • Once started you need to complete the descale procedure till the very end
    • Use Saeco/Philips descaling solution CA7600 or CA6701, never use vinegar as a decalcifier

    Before you start:

    • Empty the drip tray
    • Have a container available to collect the water during the descaling process
    • Remove the INTENZA+ water filter from the water tank (if placed)
    • Remove the Pannarello / Cappuccinatore / Automatic milk frother (if placed)

    Incanto descale instructions - HD8911 till HD8922

    1) Press the MENU button and select START CALC CLEAN with the OK button.
    2) For machines with a milk carafe; The machine reminds you to insert the with water filled milk carafe and pull out the milk carafe dispenser to the right.
    3) Pour the entire bottle of Saeco descaling solution in the water tank.
    4) Top up the water tank with fresh tap water to the CALC CLEAN line.
    5) Place the water tank back into the machine.
    6) Place a bowl underneath the steam/hot water wand and the dispensing spout.
    7) Press the OK button to start the descaling cycle.
    8) The machine will start dispensing the descaling solution at intervals. The bar on the display shows the progress. This takes about 20 minutes.
    9) When the mixture of descaling solution and water has been used up, the water tank empty symbol appears on the display.
    10) Rinse the water tank and fill it with fresh water to the MAX and place it back. The rinsing symbol (two drops of water) appears on the display.
    11) For machines with a milk carafe; Fill the milk carafe with water up to the MIN level and insert it into the machine. Pull out the milk carafe dispenser to the right.
    12) Place back the bowl.
    13) Press the OK button and the machine starts the rinsing cycle.
    14) When the CALC CLEAN OK symbol appears on the display, the rinsing cycle is completed.
    Important note: If the 'water tank empty' symbol appears on the display instead of the CALC CLEAN OK symbol, you did not fill the water tank up to MAX level. Refill the water tank up to MAX level and perform another rinsing cycle. Repeat steps 10-13 until the CALC CLEAN OK symbol appears. You may have to do this several times before the ready symbol appears.
    15) Press the OK button to exit descaling.
    16) The machine warms up and performs the automatic rinse cycle.

    Play Pause

    Incanto Executive descale instructions - HD9712

    1) Open the MENU, select MAINTENANCE SETTING and select DESCALING CYCLE.
    2) Press OK to confirm to start the descaling cycle.
    3) Take out the water tank. Pour the entire bottle of Saeco descaling solution in the water tank.
    4) Top up the water tank with fresh tap water to the MAX line. (Please ensure the MAX line is reached otherwise this will require further rinsing.) Place the water tank back into the machine.
    5) Press “OK” to confirm.
    6) Open the service door and empty the drip tray and the coffee grounds drawer. Place them back.
    7) Press “OK” to confirm.
    8) Fill half of the carafe with fresh water and insert it into the machine.
    9) Place the milk carafe dispenser into brewing position. Press “OK” to confirm.
    10) Place a bowl underneath the milk carafe dispenser and the dispensing spout. Press “OK” to confirm.
    11) The machine will start dispensing the descaling solution at intervals. This takes about 20 minutes.
    12) When the message “RINSE THE WATER TANK AND FILL WITH FRESH WATER” appears, the mixture of descaling solution and water has been used up.
    13) Rinse the water tank and fill it with fresh water up to the MAX level. Press “OK” to confirm.
    14) Empty the internal drip tray and place it back. Press “OK” to confirm.
    15) Empty the milk carafe and fill half of the carafe again with fresh water and insert it into the machine. 16) Place the milk carafe dispenser into brewing position. Press “OK” to confirm.
    16) Empty the bowl and place it back. Press “OK” to confirm.
    17) The machine starts the rising cycle.
    18) When the amount of water needed for the rinse cycle has been completely dispensed, the machine is ready. Important note: If the machine requests a second or third time to “RINSE THE WATER TANK AND FILL WITH FRESH WATER” , you did not fill the water tank up to MAX level. Refill the water tank up to MAX level and perform another rinsing cycle.
    19) Empty the internal drip tray and place it back.
    20) Empty and clean the milk carafe.
    21) Wash the brew group afterwards with water.
    22) The machine is now ready for use.

    The information on this page applies to the following models: CA6700/00 , CA6702/00 .

