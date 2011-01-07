  • Free Delivery Islandwide

  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Sign up and save

Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Original HEPA13 filter replacement from Philips Original HEPA13 filter replacement from Philips Original HEPA13 filter replacement from Philips

      s-filter® exhaust filter

      FC8038/01

      Original HEPA13 filter replacement from Philips

      The Philips HEPA13 filter for your vacuum cleaner captures 99.95% of the finest dust, for a dust-free environment, with clean allergen-free air. The air passing through the filter is even cleaner than the air already in your room.

      See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Similar products

      See all Vacuum cleaner filters and accessories

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Compatible Products

      Where can I find my model number?
      Find my product number
      Where can I find my product number?
      products found for No products found for

      Original HEPA13 filter replacement from Philips

      HEPA13 filter captures >99.95% of fine dust

      • 1 x Allergy H13 exhaust filter
      • s-filter® standard fit
      • Retains >99,95% of dust
      Allergy H13 exhaust filter for excellent filtration

      Allergy H13 exhaust filter for excellent filtration

      The Allergy H13 filter captures more than 99.95% of fine dust, which other filters simply recirculate back into the air of your home. It traps the fine particles, such as pollens and dust mites, which trigger allergy and asthma symptoms. The filter should be replaced once a year.

      Change every 12-months for sustained performance

      Change every 12-months for sustained performance

      For optimal performance and filtration, we advise to change the filter every 12 months.

      Non-washable filter

      Non-washable filter

      The filter does not need to not be washed. It has a lifetime of 1 year, after which it needs to be replaced. Washing the filter can damage it.

      s-filter® standard fit for easy replacement

      s-filter® is the standard exhaust filter that is widely available and easily recognizable by its logo. It fits several ranges of vacuum cleaners from Philips, as well as vacuum cleaners from Electrolux, AEG, Volta and Tornado.

      Technical Specifications

      • General Specification

        Product Type
        s-filter® exhaust filter
        Compatible with
        • Performer - FC9150, FC9170, FC9174, FC9176; Performer Expert - FC8720, FC8728; PerformerPro - FC9180, FC9199; Performer Ultimate - FC8921, FC8925, FC8941, FC8957
        • 7000 Series, Performer Silent - FC8780, FC8781, FC8782, FC8783, FC8784, FC8785, FC8786, FC8787, FC8789 ; 8000 Series, Performer (LED) - XD8121, XD8122, XD8142, XD8152, XD8022, XD8042, XD8052
        • Marathon - FC9200, FC9225; PowerPro Expert - FC9712 – FC9714, FC9720 – FC9725; PowerPro - FC8760 – FC8770
        • 9000 Series, PowerPro/Marathon Ultimate - FC9911, FC9912, FC9925, FC9928, FC9929, FC9932, XB9125, XB9145, XB9154, XB9155, XB9185

      • Compatibility

        Included Accessories 1
        1x Exhaust HEPA filter

      • Country of Origin

        Produced In
        Sweden

      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      * This field is mandatory

      Exclusive promotions and coupons

      Product launches

      Sign up and receive $30 off on your first purchase*

      *
      I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
      What does this mean?

      Discover 
      MyPhilips

      Keep track of your product warranty coverage

      Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

      Get easy access to product support

      Register now

      By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

      I understand

      You are about to visit a Philips global content page

      Continue

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.