      Azur Elite Steam Iron

      GC5039/30

      Our smartest & most powerful steam iron Guaranteed no burns *, automatic intelligent steam release
      Philips shop price
       * on all ironable fabrics only

      Azur Elite Steam Iron

      GC5039/30

      • Guaranteed no burns and no temperature settings required with OptimalTEMP technology
      • DynamiQ mode releases perfect amount of steam when you need it
      • Turbo steam pump for up to 50 % more steam through fabric for creases to disappear faster
      • Smart calc reminder and Quick Calc release in 15s for long lasting steam performance
      • Our best gliding & scratch-resistant soleplate
      Philips shop price
      • Specification highlights

        • Continuous steam

          75  g/min

        • Descaling and cleaning

          Quick Calc Release

      • Specifications

        Fast crease removal
        Fast crease removal
        Continuous steam
        • 75 g/min
        Ionic Deep Steam
        • Yes
        Power
        • 3000 W
        Steam boost
        • 260 g
        Vertical steam
        • Yes
        Easy to use
        Easy to use
        Soleplate name
        • SteamGlide Advanced
        Water tank capacity
        • 350 ml
        Extra stable heel rest
        • Yes
        Drip stop
        • Yes
        Extra large filling hole
        • Yes
        Auto shut-off
        • Yes
        Comfortable ironing
        Comfortable ironing
        Cord length
        • 3 m
        Scale management
        Scale management
        Descaling and cleaning
        • Quick Calc Release
        Size and weight
        Size and weight
        Product dimensions (WxHxL)
        • 33,3 x 17,5 x 13,5 cm
        Guarantee
        Guarantee
        2 year worldwide guarantee
        • Yes
        Green efficiency
        Green efficiency
        Energy saving mode
        • Yes
        User manual
        • 100% recycled paper

      Manuals & Documentation

      Frequently Asked Questions

      Troubleshooting

      Performance (1)
      Device (3)
      Indication Lights (1)
      Noise (1)
      Steam issues (1)
      Settings (1)
      We love to help you in person

      Call us

        Call us
        +65 6882 3999
        Mondays - Fridays 09:00 am - 06:00 pm
        Closed on Saturdays, Sundays &Public Holidays
      WhatsApp

        WhatsApp

        +65 89380477

        Add the number +65 89380477 to your contact list and contact us through WhatsApp

        Monday to Sunday: 09:00am – 06:00pm
      Register your product

      Find service center

      Search

