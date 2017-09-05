Great tasting fried food with the least fat*

Enjoy delicious meals and snacks from our largest, most powerful Airfryer.



Twin TurboStar technology circulates high-powered hot air to cook as crispy as deep-fried and remove up to twice as much fat.** Simply the healthiest way to fry.

* Based on fat content of chicken and pork compared to deep-fat frying and wok frying

** 1 kg pork belly, compared to Kitchen Chef HF-898

Airfryer XL

Family-sized meals

Ultra-large 1.4 kg capacity is large enough to handle a whole chicken or 6 portions of fries.

Twin TurboStar

is our newest Airfryer technology — working with 2225 watts of power to create a 'tornado' of hot air that melts away fat.

Fat removal

Extracted fat is captured in the bottom of the Airfryer XXL for easy disposal.

Great taste,

less fat

Enjoy delicious results with up to 90% less fat*

*Compared to fresh fries prepared in a conventional Philips fryer.

Up to 1.4 kg

of fries

Our largest Airfryer yet

Is also the most powerful

with a 2225W heater & motor and Twin TurboStar technology.

Always crispy and tender inside

More than just a fryer

Grill, bake & roast

your favourite foods

Simple to use with one-touch cooking

and quick, easy clean-up

* Our fastest, most powerful Airfryer

* Removes up to twice the amount of fat*

* Twin TurboStar technology removes fat from foods

* Fits a whole chicken or 1.4 kg of fries

* Fry, bake, grill and roast

* Digital display with 5 preset cooking programs

* Keep Warm mode for flexible serving time

* QuickClean basket with non-stick mesh cleans up in 90 secs

* Airfryer XXL recipes included

